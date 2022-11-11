ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Kevin Conroy, known as the voice of Batman, has died at 66

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K8ge_0j7RyRCk00
Kevin Conroy. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman on animated movies, TV shows, and video games, died at the age of 66, Conroy's publicist Gary Miereanu confirmed to Insider.

The actor died on Thursday following a "short battle with cancer," according to a press release sent to Insider.

"Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing—he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries," said casting director Andrea Romano in the press release. "Kevin's warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever."

Conroy began his work as the Dark Knight in the 1990s with "Batman: The Animated Series." It led to him doing the voice work of Batman for countless other shows and becoming a beloved figure in the comic-book world. He also played Batman for the popular video games "Batman: Arkham" and "Injustice."

"Kevin was perfection," Mark Hamill added in the press release. The "Star Wars" actor voiced the Joker opposite Conroy's Batman.

"He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him —his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated," Hamill continued.

Conroy was the first voice actor to use two different voices while playing Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Other projects Conroy voiced Batman for included "The New Adventures of Batman," "Batman Beyond," the animated "Justice League," and "Justice League Unlimited."

"Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy," spokesman Winson Seto said in a statement to Insider. "His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Conroy played a live-action Bruce Wayne once for CW's DC crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in 2019.

In total, Conroy brought the superhero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films, 15 animated series spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television, and two dozen video games.

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

Comments / 19

Lisa
2d ago

grew up with TAS, always felt it was the perfect balance of light and dark, just like the superhero. RIP

Reply
5
Related
digitalspy.com

Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66

Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
CNET

Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle

Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a short battle with cancer, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and showing...
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
Insider

Insider

663K+
Followers
36K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy