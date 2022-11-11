ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Might Be a Response to Bullying Claims, Says Royal Expert

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The royal family has been at the center of attention more than ever now that season 5 of The Crown is here. Also in the headlines each week is Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast . One royal expert believes the podcast could be a way for the duchess to respond to bullying claims.

Meghan’s podcast seems to miss the point according to royal expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iztYH_0j7RyL9c00
Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During an interview with Palace Confidential, Daily Mail editor Richard Eden says Meghan’s podcast tends to cover topics that relate to her personal experiences. According to him, the purpose of the podcast was to focus on topics that affect women in general, not just her.

“Every week seems to be about criticisms that have been made in the past about Meghan,” says Eden. This week it was all about difficult women and how women often get branded as difficult when there could be a positive term.”

Eden thought it was interesting that Meghan said she hates the word “b****” so much that she won’t use it. However, he points out a blog post the duchess wrote on The Tig about how she enjoys swearing.

“She wrote this post about how she loves swearing,” says Eden. “She found it really cathartic to every now and then have a good swear, but maybe that was a word she didn’t use.”

Meghan Markle might be trying to address bullying claims, says royal expert

Meghan has been accused of bullying while she was a working royal, however, she has denied those claims. Mail on Sunday editor Kate Mansey believes Meghan is using her podcast to fight back and address accusations of bullying.

“The immediate thing I thought about that podcast was all the criticism that she’s had at the palace and the accusations of bullying, which she has always denied,” says Mansey. “Maybe this is almost her talking about it and saying, ‘Wow, people thought I was difficult, but maybe it was just because I was really focused, and it was this sort of sexism.’” However, Mansey also notes that two of the people who accused Meghan of bullying were reportedly women.

Angela Levin says Meghan Markle is trying to rebrand herself

Royal biographer Angela Levin says Meghan is attempting to rebrand herself so that she can appear more likeable. During an interview with Julia Hartley Brewer, Levin offers her thoughts on Meghan’s podcast episode where she talks about not being “demanding” but “particular.”

“She’s always been demanding,” says Levin. “This is, I think, the new PR team trying to rebrand her as someone soft and gentle and kind. And she may be in some areas of her life, but we’ve also seen very, very aggressive, unpleasant things in which she’s shooting at the royal family every opportunity.”

Levin says Meghan’s comments on how certain behaviors are not “demanding,” but ways of being “clear,” point to her desire to be in the spotlight. “It’s really a way of saying, nobody else’s views matter,” says Levin. “[Meghan is saying], ‘It’s me; if I feel that if it’s something I need, then I’m going to have it, regardless.’ It’s a ruthless sort of comment.”

Levin also says Meghan presents herself as a victim by saying she “cowers” when she goes into a room. “I’ve seen [Meghan],” says Levin. “She storms in, she pushes herself, pushes Harry out the way, she’s the one who is out there in front.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
netflixjunkie.com

Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
Harper's Bazaar

Michelle Obama on Letting Go of Her Famous "Michelle Obama Arms" After Menopause

Michelle Obama has had to change the way she approaches health and fitness as she deals with menopause and the inevitable side effects of aging. In an interview with People ahead of the release of her book The Light We Carry, the former First Lady, 58, said she is learning to be kinder to her body these days.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

221K+
Followers
120K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy