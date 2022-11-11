ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Martin Scorsese Revealed Why He Loved John Wayne Despite His ‘Brutally Insensitive’ Politics

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese once revealed that he had a tremendous amount of respect for movie star John Wayne . Many other big names in Hollywood rejected the actor for his conservative politics . However, Scorsese explained on multiple occasions why he found Wayne so fascinating as an artist and how the actor impacted him growing up.

John Wayne had polarizing politics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvYFW_0j7RyKGt00
L-R: Martin Scorsese and John Wayne | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC, Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Wayne garnered a substantial following over the course of his movie career. However, he fell into hot water when he became increasingly outspoken politically. The actor considered himself to be a liberal until others informed him otherwise. Scorsese certainly didn’t hide the fact that Wayne had a spotty legacy when it came to expressing his thoughts, especially when it came to the Vietnam War.

The worst of it came from a 1971 Playboy interview , where certain segments went viral years after it took place. Wayne said that he believed in “white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.” Additionally, he didn’t have much kinder things to say about Native Americans, noting that he didn’t understand why “the government should give them something that it wouldn’t give me” in regard to reparations.

Martin Scorsese had great admiration for John Wayne as an artist

Scorsese wrote the foreword in John Wayne: The Legend and the Man , where he revealed his thoughts on the movie star. The now-iconic filmmaker remembered how the actor was the “ideal of American manhood” when he was young, which naturally earned respect. However, the country divided in ways that resulted in younger folks calling Wayne “hypocritical and brutally insensitive.”

Nevertheless, Scorsese considered Wayne to exist in two forms: a figurehead and an actor. His perspective on the Vietnam War alienated him from many people, but the filmmaker still saw him as “a genuinely great actor who had worked with several great directors.”

Scorsese reflected on the movie star in a light that many others didn’t get to see him in, calling him “dapper” in the way that he wanted to tap more into an “emotional register” for his pictures. In particular, he praised Rio Bravo and The Searchers , which showed “toughness but also tenderness.” He couldn’t imagine those films without Wayne’s involvement.

The filmmaker called ‘The Searchers’ a ‘touchstone’

RELATED: ‘Rio Grande’: John Wayne Revealed the Movie’s True Political Statement He Wished the Military Followed

Scorsese once reviewed The Searchers for The Hollywood Reporter , where he further expanded on his thoughts on Wayne and the John Ford picture. He noted that the film exists on his top 10 greatest films of all time list. He called the core of the film “deeply painful,” but thought that Wayne’s performance only got better over time. Scorsese liked his performance more here than in The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance .

The filmmaker wrote that Ford’s film only further resonated with critics and audiences over the years. However, he noted that the film was always a “touchstone” for him, along with several other directors from his generation. It wasn’t the type of movie that remained in the past, but rather, he still regularly revisits the film that became such an inspiration for his own work.

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?

There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

222K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy