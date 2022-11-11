‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Genevieve Accuses Aaron of ‘Creating Drama’ and ‘Playing a Game’ on Instagram

Bachelor Nation fans keeping up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 witnessed Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s ups and downs . The couple nearly split during the season, but after admitting they loved each other, they seem stronger than ever. Unfortunately, it looks like trouble arises once more. Genevieve took to Instagram to accuse Aaron of “playing a game” with her heart.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s relationship.]

Do Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as a couple?

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy are one of the stronger couples in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The beginning of their relationship started out tough, as Genevieve initially had an attraction to Justin Glaze. But Aaron showed Genevieve more thoughtfulness and attention, thus winning her over.

Later on, the couple nearly split after a difficult verbal fight. Genevieve told Aaron he wasn’t spending enough time with her, and Aaron accused Genevieve of gaslighting him. She then packed her bags and was heading home before Aaron stopped her. With bags in hand, she finally told Aaron she was falling in love with him, and Aaron told her he felt the same. She stayed on the beach after that.

So, do Genevieve and Aaron make it to the end? According to spoilers posted to Reddit , the couple makes it to the end of the show, but they’ve since broken up. They do not get engaged.

Genevieve wrote on Instagram that Aaron was ‘playing a game’ with her heart

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi don’t appear to be on good terms after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The Game of Roses podcast posted a comment on Instagram praising Aaron. “Aaron Clancy is one of the best players Paradise has EVER seen,” the comment reads, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit .

Genevieve commented on Instagram after the post. “Creating drama from nothing, at someone else’s expense who actually has a heart and isn’t ‘playing a game,’ shouldn’t be praised,” she wrote. “That’s sad.”

Fans on Reddit have mixed feelings about Genevieve’s comment. “Any time Justin got attention from another woman, she freaked out,” a fan wrote. “I think at the end of the day, almost of of these people are there for screen time, fame, followers, and maybe, love.”

“But isn’t she guilty of that too?” another fan noted. “She had some ridiculously dramatic moments and got rewarded with screen time.”

The couple complained about each other on Twitter in the past

This isn’t the first time Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy took to social media to complain about each other. The couple’s intense fight in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 made many fans uncomfortable. Aaron defended himself on Twitter after it aired.

“Guys truly not the convo at all,” he tweeted. “Like, 40 hours of filming a week condensed into four hours. You see such a small part!”

Genevieve didn’t agree with Aaron, though. “Nothing relevant to the argument was cut out,” she wrote. “What you saw is what happened.”

We look forward to seeing the exes reunite on stage during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

