Police: Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Mira Mesa street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on a Mira Mesa street Friday morning, San Diego Police confirmed.

Police said the victim, believed to be in his late 70s-early 80s, was crossing the street at Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way just after 7:30 a.m. when a truck hit him.

According to police, the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck involved in the collision remained at the scene.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.