Veterans Day events taking place across Kern County

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Friday is Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces.

Veterans day is celebrated every year on November 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago. It began as Armistice Day with President Woodrow Wilson signing the proclamation for it in 1919. In 1954, it became Veterans Day.

It is separate from Memorial Day which honors those who have died serving in the military.

There are a number of events being held this weekend to celebrate Veterans Day!

The American Legion Post 26 in Bakersfield is hosting the 103rd Veterans Day Parade. It starts with a free breakfast for veterans at the post from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. And then our military men and women climb aboard the floats, get into formation, and ride or march through downtown Bakersfield. The celebration begins at the corner of 21st and N streets at 10 a.m.

In Tehachapi, a Veterans Day celebration gets underway at 10 a.m. at Central Park. More than a half dozen organizations are inviting you out to honor our veterans with plenty of activities, including a boot camp obstacle course for kids.

And the city of Taft is getting in on the celebrations with a Veterans Day event at Memorial Park on East Kern Street. Those festivities also start at 10 a.m. with refreshments on hand and a salute to our veterans.

Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park will celebrate veterans at noon Friday with a ceremony scheduled at around 2 p.m. There will be food, a raffle, and lots of vendors along with guest speakers. Camp Hamilton is located off Lerdo Highway just west of Highway 65.

In an effort to recognize the service of local veterans, the North of the River Recreation and Park District’s first-ever Veterans Day slideshow will be shared online today through their website and on their social media accounts.

And the Wings and Wheels are rolling back onto the tarmac at Minter Air Field in Shafter Saturday. A patriotic display of military planes, vehicles, and equipment from World War I up through today. There will be big band music, with plenty of food, drinks, and souvenirs. All proceeds benefit the Minter Field Air Museum . Gates open at 9 a.m.

You can also join 23ABC and the Kern County Armed Forces Support Foundation in honoring this year’s Military Veterans Hero Gala Benefit Dinner and Auction Saturday night. The evening's distinguished guest and keynote speaker will be Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant David Bellavia. It's at Bakersfield College’s brand-new ballroom.

And the Bakersfield Condors are honoring veterans with a Military Appreciation Night Saturday against Ontario. The team will be wearing special jerseys in honor of the 75th birthday for the Air Force that will be auctioned off after the game. You can buy tickets for local military members and their families as part of the "Seats for Soldiers" fundraising event. Call 324-PUCK for more info.

