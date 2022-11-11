Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour.
The 32-year-old singer added 17 shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday.
The new dates include concerts in Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif.
The new dates are as follows:
March 17, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium
March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium
March 31 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
April 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
April 21 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium
April 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium
April 30 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
June 4 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
June 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
June 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium
June 23 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium
June 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Acrisure Stadium
July 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 14 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Swift announced the Eras tour last week. She added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour last Friday.
The singer previously said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."
"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she added.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Moments from Taylor Swift's career
Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, and a music video for the song "Anti-Hero" in October. She has since released a music video for the song "Bejeweled."
Comments / 0