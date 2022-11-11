ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5UIc_0j7Ry2T400

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is adding new dates to her Eras tour.

The 32-year-old singer added 17 shows to the North American leg of the tour on Friday.

The new dates include concerts in Las Vegas, Nev., Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, Calif.

The new dates are as follows:

March 17, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium

March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium

March 31 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

April 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

April 21 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

April 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

April 30 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

June 4 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

June 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

June 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium

June 23 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Acrisure Stadium

July 7 - Kansas City, Mo., at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 14 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBZZK_0j7Ry2T400
Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023. Photo by taylorswift/Instagram Stories

Swift announced the Eras tour last week. She added eight shows to the North American leg of the tour last Friday.

The singer previously said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she added.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, and a music video for the song "Anti-Hero" in October. She has since released a music video for the song "Bejeweled."

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Want to see Taylor Swift or Elton John in Colorado? It'll cost you

Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion. A check of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.
COLORADO STATE
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
Us Weekly

Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
476K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy