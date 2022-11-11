Dad Hysterically Learns Toddler Knows How to Use Amazon

She took herself on a little shopping-spree.

In a time when buying toys is as easy as clicking on a picture on a phone, there are bound to be lots of accidents where things get bought without a parent's knowledge. In fact, at this point an unintentional Amazon order is practically a rite of passage. You just have to hope that they don't buy anything too extravagant.

The absolutely adorable little girl in this video from @binajane has just made her first Amazon order, even though she didn't know she was making it. She thought she just looked at a picture of a toy .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Doesn't she seem genuinely surprised and confused? It's not even really that clear if she wanted that car or if she was just browsing. Ah, the dangers of one-click purchasing. Will she do it again? Hard to say. It's not that she doesn't seem sorry, it's that she still seems kind of mystified about what happened. She doesn't necessarily look like a typical Sonic fan, for one thing. Will she even be excited when this toy shows up on her front door?

Commenters (many of whom have no doubt experienced this themselves) found this incident highly amusing...

"I’m really looking forward to this unboxing video"

"We need this to be a series!!"

"A star is born"

Her parents no doubt learned a valuable lesson about leaving phones unattended, which is a lesson you really only have to learn once for it to sink in. And the sooner they learn that lesson the better, because that little brother in the high chair will be following in big sister's footsteps before they know it.