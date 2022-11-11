ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jason Kidd Is Worried About Luka Doncic Constantly Getting Knocked To The Floor: "The Wood Always Wins"

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZCje_0j7RxrvJ00

The Dallas mainstay has been averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUc9k_0j7RxrvJ00

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic's stellar run for the Dallas Mavericks in the ongoing 2022-23 season isn't without some hits to the point guard that sends him down on the hardwood.

The Dallas mainstay has been averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists so far but has also been getting knocked down in his attempt to up the scoring ante for the side.

Expressing his worry about his star player was head coach Jason Kidd, who spoke to the media after the team's loss to the Washington Wizards. According to The Athletic's David Aldridge:

Kidd is also worried about Dončić constantly getting knocked to the floor early in the season. He says those falls may not show up now, or even this season, but they take a toll over a career. "The wood always wins," Kidd said.

Doncic has been instrumental for the Mavericks, but injuries will be something that the think-tank will be wary of, given how much he has to offer for a side that aims to make the postseason every year.

Luka Doncic's Usage Rate Is A Concern For Jason Kidd

It wasn't just the Slovenian hitting the floor that Jason Kidd was worried about. His prolonged stretches in long games have already begun taking their toll, and the usage rate was another dilemma he faced.

Doncic looked visibly tired in the final stretches of the contests against the Magic and the Wizards, and Kidd made a mental note of how it affected his performance. He spoke of how the fatigue would eventually catch up to the 23-year-old. According to Aldridge:

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka's insane usage rate to start the season. It's a concern. "People will say he's 23," Kidd said. "But, he's human." At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas.

Kidd and the Mavericks coaching staff will look to ring in some changes as the season progresses. Whether they get another offensive support or manage Doncic's minutes remains to be seen. The team plays the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers in their next two outings, hoping to better their 6-5 record, which is a stark reflection when compared to Doncic's stellar performances .

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy