Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Sherrod Brown seeking fourth term in Senate
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (R) plans to run for his Senate seat for a fourth term in 2024 in what could be an uphill battle in a state increasingly becoming more reliably red. Brown told Spectrum News that “there’s no question” a Democrat can win in Ohio. “I’m running in 2024,” he said. “And I…
Stefanik again chosen to chair House GOP caucus
Stefanik won another two-year term representing New York's 21st District earlier this month.
FTX's Bahamas unit files for bankruptcy in New York
FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas-based unit of the recently collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
Wall Street flat with retail earnings, data pouring in
U.S. futures shifted between small gains and losses after Target issued a lackluster profit report, while investors awaited the U.S. government's latest retail sales data
