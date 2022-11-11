ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana is obsessed with Fortnite, research finds

INDIANA (WEHT) — Fortnite, the hugely popular video game that’s raked billions of dollars into the gaming industry, has been on a meteoric rise since its debut in 2017. Despite its popularity across the country, a new study suggests that the game has found a strong love from the state of Indiana. Experts with SolitaireBliss […]
