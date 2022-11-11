ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
The Hill

Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’

Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move…
Business Insider

Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.

Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
US News and World Report

With an Eye on White House Again, Trump Lashes Out at Fellow Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Days before he is expected to launch another White House run, Donald Trump is again at war with his own party, angrily denouncing potential rivals, airing old grievances and acting more like the insurgent who stormed to victory six years ago than a former president. The former one-term...
Business Insider

Trump will make a 'professional' and 'buttoned-up' 2024 bid announcement, top advisor says, despite many urging him to delay

Trump is going to make a "professional, very buttoned-up" announcement about his 2024 bid, an advisor said. Jason Miller said Trump was going ahead with the Tuesday announcement, despite disappointing midterm results. Trump is reportedly being urged to delay until after the Georgia Senate run-off. Former President Donald Trump will...
