Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate
Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Trump will 'burn everything down' if Republicans blame failure of the midterms on him, Mary Trump says
Mary Trump told MSNBC that Trump will "burn everything down" if the GOP blames him for the midterms. She also said Trump can beat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a potential 2024 GOP race. She is a longtime critic of the former president, who has repeatedly dismissed her statements. Former...
Trump warns Ron DeSantis ‘if he runs, he could hurt himself badly’
Former president Donald Trump continued his needling of his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, telling Fox News that a presidential run might hurt the Florida governor. Mr Trump spoke with Fox on his airplane for an exclusive interview and said that he had no “tiff” with Mr DeSantis but said it would be a “mistake” for his political acolyte to run.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Former Obama advisor David Plouffe declares 'Obama coalition' of Hispanics in Florida is 'gone'
After early results saw huge gains for Republican candidates in Florida, former President Obama adviser, David Plouffe, admitted the "Obama coalition" has been wiped out in the state. Plouffe appeared as a guest on MSNBC’s live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday, where he commented on Republicans dominating the...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Washington Examiner
No time like prime time: Trump sets time for Tuesday 'special announcement'
Former President Donald Trump will deliver his "special announcement" on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST, according to a new advisory. He will be speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and the press are invited to register for credentials. It was already known Trump would make some sort...
Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’
Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move…
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Trump will be told to delay announcement of his 2024 campaign until after the Georgia senate runoff, his campaign advisor said. It's unclear if Trump will follow through.
Donald Trump teased plans to announce his presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. But the GOP's shortcomings on Wednesday are causing Trump's advisors to rethink that strategy. Trump had hoped to use the midterms as an indication of his unwavering influence on the party. Former President Donald Trump's campaign advisor...
Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Rubio Says Democrats Will Be 'Crazier Than They've Ever Been' Post-Midterms
Rubio also compared the Arizona midterms to elections in a "third-world country" due to the state not being finished counting ballots.
US News and World Report
With an Eye on White House Again, Trump Lashes Out at Fellow Republicans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Days before he is expected to launch another White House run, Donald Trump is again at war with his own party, angrily denouncing potential rivals, airing old grievances and acting more like the insurgent who stormed to victory six years ago than a former president. The former one-term...
Trump will make a 'professional' and 'buttoned-up' 2024 bid announcement, top advisor says, despite many urging him to delay
Trump is going to make a "professional, very buttoned-up" announcement about his 2024 bid, an advisor said. Jason Miller said Trump was going ahead with the Tuesday announcement, despite disappointing midterm results. Trump is reportedly being urged to delay until after the Georgia Senate run-off. Former President Donald Trump will...
Student suspect in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia, police say
