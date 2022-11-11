Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘PUBG’ owner Krafton acquires ‘The Ascent’ developer Neon Giant
Krafton, the company behind battle royale title PUBG: Battlegrounds, has announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer of cyberpunk action-shooter RPG title The Ascent. READ MORE: ‘The Ascent’ review: just good enough, and that’s okay. The announcement was made during Krafton’s latest earnings report, in...
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
NME
‘Final Fantasy 14’ reveals new quests and raids coming with patch 6.3
Square Enix has revealed the first wave of details about Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker’s upcoming 6.3 patch, titled Gods Revels, Lands Tremble. Due to launch in early January 2023, the Gods Revels, Lands Tremble patch is set to introduce new quests, trials, raids and dungeons. The details of the...
NME
OMEGA X to hold press conference addressing “damages” by agency SPIRE Entertainment
Later this week K-pop boyband OMEGA X will hold a press conference to publicly address the ongoing controversy regarding their alleged mistreatment by their agency, SPIRE Entertainment. Earlier today (November 14), the boyband told South Korean news outlets that they will be holding a press conference with their legal representatives...
NME
Sault release four of their five new albums on streaming services
Sault have released four of their five recent surprise albums on streaming services – you can listen to them all below. Earlier this month (November 2), the mysterious UK collective simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that disappeared five days’ later. The albums are titled ‘(Untitled) God’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today & Tomorrow’.
BBC
'Digital newsletters really humanise you to your readers'
Author Elle Griffin says she would definitely turn down a book deal if she was ever offered one. "I'd never accept one… traditional book publishing is full of bad math, and even worse marketing," says the 37-year-old writer of gothic novels. Last year, instead of releasing her first book,...
NME
‘Diablo 4’ will offer players freedom from the main story
Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will allow players the freedom to choose what content to play. In a recent IGN interview, Diablo 4 director Joe Shely and general manager Rod Fergusson dived into the open world and discussed what players can expect from the upcoming sequel. Fergusson explains that...
NME
Unreleased ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ photo mode gets unlocked by modder
God Of War Ragnarok‘s unfinished photo mode has been accessed by a modder and you’ll be able to make Kratos smile. The God Of War sequel finally launched on November 9 for PS4 and PS5, and while the game offers players a new story with returning characters, we’ll stay have to wait a while to take in-game screenshots.
NME
Comedy stick-figure game ‘Shadows Over Loathing’ gets surprise launch
Comedy stick-figure adventure game Shadows Over Loathing has been surprise released today (November 11) after five years of secret development. The follow-up to 2017’s West Of Loathing and the long-running massively multiplayer role-playing game The Kingdom Of Loathing, Shadows Over Loathing has been developed by Asymmetric and is available now on PC and Mac, via Steam.
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ is the biggest launch of the series in the UK
God Of War Ragnarok has officially become the series’ biggest launch in the UK after being released less than one week. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the latest addition to the God Of War franchise from Sony Santa Monica is already the fourth number one title for the series out of the previous 12 games. This includes six main games, two portable titles, and a series of remakes.
TechCrunch
Freemium or free trials: Why not both?
The recent OpenView-Chargebee 2022 report had SaaS benchmarks as its focus, but also touched in passing on a topic I’ve been curious about: reverse trials, a pricing model that offers SaaS companies a middle ground between freemium and free trials. Let’s explore. — Anna. A binary choice?
NME
A farewell to arms: I’ll miss ‘Warzone’
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker waves goodbye to Call of Duty: Warzone, ahead of the sequel’s release on November 16. Warzone 2.0 is launching next week, and it has sounded the death knell for Warzone. Activision’s...
Comments / 0