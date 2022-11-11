Read full article on original website
Photos: 2022 Grand Rapids Comic Con at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s most popular comic and art conventions, Grand Rapids Comic Con, kicked off on Friday. Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at DeVos Place! The three-day event featured special appearances from a host of celebrities, YouTubers, cast members of well-known shows and movies, cosplayers, and panelists.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had a first taste of wintry weather over the weekend – the chilly air has settled into West Michigan! This is a great time to curl up in front of the fire or with a nice blanket and a good book. One of our favorite authors has a brand new, winter-themed novel called “A Wish For Winter.” Wade Rouse joins us to discuss the book and the inspiration behind it!
'Come From Away' sets new record at DeVos Performance Hall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A musical based on the events of 9/11 has broken the record for most attendees at a Broadway show in a week at DeVos Performance Hall. Come From Away ran from Nov. 8–13. Based on a true story, the show recounts how thousands of airborne passengers were redirected to Newfoundland during the September 11 attacks, according to Broadway Grand Rapids.
Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
What happens during ‘The Conners’, ‘The Goldbergs’, and ‘Home Economics’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes on ABC?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s that time of year when we’ll be gathering with family, enjoying delicious meals and displaying gratitude. Thanksgiving is coming up, and ABC is celebrating the holiday by airing Thanksgiving-themed episodes of some of its popular primetime series. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, tune into new holiday-centered episodes of “The Conners”, “The Goldbergs” and “Home Economics”.
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
Celebrate the holidays at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so excited for all the holiday fun and events coming and one of northern Michigan’s premiere destinations is getting all decked out. We’re talking about Grand Traverse Resort & Spa! You can enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast, cross items off your shopping list, and even ring in the new year! Let them take care of the cooking at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge on the 16th floor of the resort with spectacular, panoramic views of Grand Traverse bay. Join them on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day for their holiday buffet. They recommend making a reservation as these events sell out quickly.
Fratelli’s Pizza
I worked a lot the last week in October. I had two trips to Detroit including a 16 hour day on Saturday then I volunteered for a Sunday shift in Grand Rapids. This one was kind of strategic. I bartered for Halloween off. I typically work nights on Monday and since Halloween was on a Monday, I wanted the day off to so I could go Trick-or-Treating with my kids.
Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018
Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
Save 25% to 60% on your grocery bill by shopping at food outlet stores
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Perhaps one of the most obvious places that inflation is hitting Americans is at the grocery store. 13 is ON YOUR SIDE with an easy way to save a full 25 to 60 percent or more. You've heard of outlet shopping for clothing and shoes...but...
Tip for caring for those with dementia
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022) Tip for caring for those with dementia. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are...
Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) New reporting requirements for Michigan firearm...
Helping everyone spread Christmas cheer this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –As the seasons start to change and the snow starts to fall some would say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and if you look around, some of our neighbors have already started putting up their decorations. Zion Lutheran Church knows that budgets are tight and that some people may not be able to afford a Christmas tree or decorations. That is why they are hosting a Free Christmas Tree Store that will be held on November 25th and 26th at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodland. There will be Christmas Trees, Ornaments and décor that will be free to anyone who needs them. Anyone is invited who needs things to decorate their home that could not otherwise afford them. You can find more information about the Free Christmas Tree Store here.
Local photographer going viral for engagement photoshoot scare
Imagine your job is to capture the moment, but the moment isn't going according to plan. A West Michigan photographer nearly missed a proposal and is going viral on Tik Tok for her efforts.
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
