Rockford, IL

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K

What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
ILLINOIS STATE
Why Is One Illinois City Home To America’s Top Turkey Experts?

For 41 years now, cooking Illinoisans and kitchen-tasked people from every other state have reached out to one Illinois city for expertise in how to properly serve up a beautiful Thanksgiving Day turkey, with minimal risk of poisoning their guests, having to order a pizza, or summon the fire department.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
977wmoi.com

Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Winter set to strike central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL
New Study Says Illinois Is One Of The Healthiest States During The Holidays

If someone were to tell you Illinois is one of the healthiest states would you be skeptical? Land of Lincoln often gets a bad rap through word of mouth and in news headlines. It's no secret the state is notorious for money problems and government corruption. When it comes to the overall health of its residents how could you rank it compared to the rest of the United States?
ILLINOIS STATE
Cool! Illinois Retailer Offers Build-A-Pet Take Home Kits For The Holidays

Forget the mall, get yourself one of these DIY Build-A-Pet kits from Teddy Mountain and bring your teddy to life from the comfort of your own home. If you've ever struggled trying to find a unique, fun activity that you and your kiddos can enjoy together, look no further! Teddy Mountain in Rockford, Illinois is here to save the day this Holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Man Dies, Woman in Serious Condition After SUV’s Collide

An investigation is underway following a fatal automobile collision early Tuesday morning (11/15) just south of Rockford in the village of New Milford. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported just before 4 am on Tuesday and when deputies arrived on the scene discovered two vehicles that had collided.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
ILLINOIS STATE
