"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again." Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO