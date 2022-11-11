ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Russian missiles hit Poland, Trump prepares to announce his next run, and more trending topics

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Here's a look at trending topics from today, Nov. 15:. Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
Boston

‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run

"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again." Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Accused Pelosi attacker: How he journeyed from Obama supporter to QAnon extremist

To co-workers who knew David DePape a few years ago, he was a gentle, quiet carpenter who liked to watch the “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” series and brought sunflower seeds to his worksite to feed birds and squirrels. “Everybody liked him,” said Frank Ciccarelli,...
The University of Virginia shooting, Jay Leno recovers from burns, John Aniston dies, and more trending news

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Here's a look at some top stories from today, Nov. 14. Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school's football team as they returned to campus from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

