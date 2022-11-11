Tropical Storm Nicole: Cleanup and recovery information
Jacksonville, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone. Here’s how our area is getting back to normal.
Duval County:
- Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
- All public schools will reopen Monday
- Curbside garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste collections were canceled Thursday, Nov. 10. The makeup day will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
- The St. Johns River ferry resumes operation at 12 p.m. Friday.
- The Skyway is closed for Veterans Day.
- All Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus routes are back to normal schedules today, along with ReadiRide, Express Select, and Connexion and Connnexion Plus paratransit services.
- The biggest concern remains rough surf and tide conditions. Citizens are encouraged to stay out of standing water and the ocean.
- The following Shelters will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 by 5 p.m.
- The Legends Center
- Landmark Middle
St. Johns County:
- A1A has now reopened. Emergency repairs were completed by the Florida Department of Transportation. Please drive with caution near the areas of Guana River Road and Carcaba Road.
- Sunshine Bus and paratransit transportation services resume normal operations beginning Friday, Nov. 11.
- Effective immediately, voluntary evacuation orders for all zones enacted in St. Johns County in response to Tropical Storm Nicole have been lifted.
- Officials are assessing damage and crews are removing debris as quickly as possible. However, this process will take some time. St. Johns County residents or business owners who have storm-related structural damage from Tropical Storm Nicole or permitting questions should call the St. Johns County Building Services Structural Hotline at 904-827-6836.
- The Historic Downtown Parking Facility will resume regular operations and collect fees for parking on Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 12:00 p.m.
- The St. Johns County Public Library System branches and book drops will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, resuming normal business hours. Fees for notary, printing, copying, and faxing services will be waived for storm-related business.
- Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will reopen to the public starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
- The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier facilities, including the parking lot, pavilion, volleyball courts, and the pier gift shop, will reopen Saturday, Nov. 12. The actual fishing pier, both beach access locations, and the splash park will remain closed until further notice.
Clay County:
- County leaders are asking boaters to avoid all Clay County waterways. Debris in the water is making it unsafe for boating. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is out in the water clearing any debris it finds.
- Trash pickup was delayed Thursday, and crews are picking up those routes Friday. If you have yard waste put it out now. The county will be picking it up Friday and Saturday, and it has a plan for claw trucks to pick up any remaining yard waste next week. You can also take your yard waste to Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility from Nov. 11 through November 21.
