Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars Reunite in Lifetime's 'Reindeer Games Homecoming'

By K.L. Connie Wang
 3 days ago
With so many Christmas movies on networks, streaming and in theaters, it's hard to stand out among the crowded holiday rom-com space. Reindeer Games Homecoming does a great job of rising above the fodder of yuletide cinematic fare. This raucous romp starring former Grey's Anatomy co-stars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening is as fun and amusing as it is heartfelt and romantic.

Here's everything we know about Reindeer Games Homecoming. Don't forget to check out the Parade.com exclusive first look!

What is Reindeer Games Homecoming about?

MacKenzie Graves (Drew) is a brilliant, competitive, crossword-puzzle-loving biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town’s holiday fundraising tradition “The Reindeer Games.” Every year since his death, she competes with her dad’s former team, a group of colorful retired firefighters, to win the Games and keep his tradition alive.

This holiday however, her world is rocked when fading Hollywood star, and Mac’s high school crush, Chase Weston (Bruening), comes home for Christmas to visit his pregnant sister and nephew and is begrudgingly roped into participating in the Games. When the opportunity to compete against her former crush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup at all costs. As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase, and Chase soon finds himself eager to not only win the Games, but also her heart.

Meet the cast of Reindeer Games Homecoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YE50_0j7RwzNQ00

Sarah Drew (Mackenzie Graves)

Drew pulls double duty on the film, serving as the star and also as an executive producer. She is best known for her roles on Everwood and Grey's Anatomy. She previously starred in Christmas Pen Pals on Lifetime and Christmas in Vienna on Hallmark Channel.

Follow Sarah on Instagram @thesarahdrew and on Twitter @sarahdrew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q25K1_0j7RwzNQ00

Justin Bruening (Chase Weston)

Bruening previously starred opposite Drew on Grey's Anatomy. He played paramedic Matthew Taylor who was jilted by Drew's Dr. April Kepner when she ran away with Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Matthew and April reconcile and marry a few years later on the popular medical drama.

Bruening currently stars as former baseball player Cal Maddox, the current love interest of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) on Sweet Magnolias.

Follow Justin on Twitter @justinbruening and on Instagram @justin_bruening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njznE_0j7RwzNQ00

When does Reindeer Games Homecoming premiere?

Reindeer Games Homecoming premieres on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Does Parade.com have a sneak peek of Reindeer Games Homecoming?

You bet. Check out the exclusive sneak peek video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUmi0_0j7RwzNQ00

