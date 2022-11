The Office of Academic Affairs and Division of Student Success are pleased to announce that Jordan Wienke, Senior Academic Advisor, won the ACD Service Award from NACADA (National Academic Advising Association). This award recognizes an individual who has provided outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to a specific community within NACADA. Wienke also presented at the at the national 2022 conference with her presentation titled, “Advising International Students in the United States.”

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO