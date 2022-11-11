In other action, 11 churches were accepted for affiliation with KBC. The churches recommended by the Committee on Credentials and approved by the a vote of the messengers are:. • On sexual abuse, response and care: The resolution “denounces in the strongest possible terms every instance of sexual abuse, those who perpetrate abuse and those who seek to defend or protect perpetrators.” It also publicly laments the harm that any actions or inactions have caused to sexual abuse survivors. It calls on KBC churches to “avail themselves to training, preparation and practices that best care for the members” of their respective churches.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO