Kentucky State

Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist best known for her reporting on abuse, neglect and children’s welfare issues, has retired after 38 years in the industry. Yetter’s final day at the Courier Journal was last Friday, the newspaper reported. Her reporting spurred greater protections...
Beshear relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Tuesday allowing Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet certain requirements to possess and use small counts of legally purchased medical cannabis. During a Capitol press conference, the governor said he took the action in...
KBC elects officers for 2023; resolutions adopted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) — Three men were elected as officers of the Kentucky Baptist Convention for 2022-23 at the annual meeting Tuesday. --James Carroll, pastor of Parkway Baptist Church in Bardstown, was elected without opposition as president. --Bob Ehr, pastor of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg for 16...
Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KBC honors individuals, churches with awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) — The Kentucky Baptist Convention recognized various churches and individuals with awards at its Annual Meeting on Tuesday. • Hershael York, Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his faithful leadership in support of the Cooperative Program. York is senior pastor of Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort. The church gave $156,000 to CP in 2021-22, and has passed the $150,000 mark in five of the last six years. Its Lottie Moon Christmas Offering was $109,385 for 2021-22, the highest total on record for the church. The second highest total given to LMCO was in 1920-21 when the church gave $103,111.
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
Republicans choose Jon Burns as next Georgia House speaker

ATLANTA (AP) — State Rep. Jon Burns is likely to be the next speaker of the Georgia House, signaling continuity with the 13-year reign of outgoing speaker David Ralston after Republicans nominated Burns in a secret vote Monday. Burns, a farmer and lawyer from Newington, defeated Harlem lawyer Barry...
Dispute averted over special election to fill Kiggans' seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a leader of the Democratic-controlled state Senate announced an agreement Tuesday to hold a special election in January to fill the seat of GOP state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress this month. The agreement averts a...
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
KBC actions

In other action, 11 churches were accepted for affiliation with KBC. The churches recommended by the Committee on Credentials and approved by the a vote of the messengers are:. • On sexual abuse, response and care: The resolution “denounces in the strongest possible terms every instance of sexual abuse, those who perpetrate abuse and those who seek to defend or protect perpetrators.” It also publicly laments the harm that any actions or inactions have caused to sexual abuse survivors. It calls on KBC churches to “avail themselves to training, preparation and practices that best care for the members” of their respective churches.
Governor’s Cup kickoff time set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 28th Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be an afternoon game in Lexington. The SEC announced Monday that the annual rivalry matchup between Kentucky and Louisville will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network. The Wildcats lead the series with...
Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
Democrat Malia Cohen wins California state controller race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Malia Cohen has won the race for California controller, beating out a Republican who gave his party its best shot in years to end its losing streak in statewide elections. Cohen will become the state’s first Black controller, a role that involves disbursing state...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
