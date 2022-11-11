Nature Photo Club hosts owl program

The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club will play host to a free program on The Wonderful World of Ohio Owls at the club meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

The program will be presented by Judy Semroc, an area field biologist and naturalist who has spent more than 20 years working in the Natural Areas Division as a Conservation Specialist with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

She has co-authored two natural history guides, "Dragonflies & Damselflies of Northeast Ohio" and "Goldenrods of Northeast Ohio: A Field Guide to Identification & Natural History."

Semroc is the founder of Chrysalis in Time, the first Ohio chapter of the North American Butterfly Association and serves on the board of the Ohio Bluebird & Ohio Ornithological Society. As a former petroleum geologist and middle school science teacher, she loves to learn about and share her passion for the natural world. Learn more about Judy's latest adventures through her new company, Nature Spark!

The meeting will be held at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot. The program is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.twcnpc.com.