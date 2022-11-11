Read full article on original website
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
NECN
Sen. Markey Demands Answers From Twitter Over Fake Account Verified as ‘Notable'
The widespread confusion around Twitter's verification changes has reached the halls of the U.S. Senate. A new account for Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., was created by someone who paid for a blue check mark — in a Washington Post reporter's experiment the senator gave permission for — and the fake account was mistakenly labeled as that of a "notable" person, rather than simply because it was paid for.
iheart.com
Twitter Suspends Blue Subscription Service
Twitter may be suspending its paid subscription service, Twitter Blue. The news comes just days after the launch of the program due to a surge of impersonation issues. With Twitter Blue, users could have their accounts verified with a blue checkmark for eight dollars, and thousands of impostor accounts were made, causing confusion and disorder across the platform.
New Google tool lets you remove personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
Google is shutting down the Street View app
Google is preparing to shut down the standalone Street View app for iPhone and Android, but the feature will continue to live inside the Google Maps app. Street View is a quick way to explore any region of the world from the street level. The feature is especially useful for understanding what to expect during your travels. It can make the Google Maps navigation experience that follows much easier.
Business Insider
How to reset an iPhone without knowing your password
You can reset an iPhone by putting it into recovery mode or erasing it via Find My. If the iPhone's password is unknown, or it's been disabled, you'll need to reset it to use it. Once you've reset your iPhone, you can use an iCloud backup to restore its data.
teslarati.com
Twitter users report Twitter Blue verifications errors
Twitter users are reporting errors when signing up for Twitter Blue verifications and have been sharing screenshots of those error messages. Other reports suggest this is to fight back against brand impersonations that have been happening over the past few days. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter continues bringing more changes...
Use this Chrome extension to see who paid $8 for a blue checkmark on Twitter
On Wednesday, Twitter launched the new Twitter Blue subscription, which includes the same blue checkmark that previously denoted verified accounts. Anyone can get a checkmark, and at a glance, it is impossible to tell whether a user has a checkmark because they are notable in their field or simply paid $8 for it. This opens the door to endless scams and pranks, but thankfully, there is already a reliable solution for Chrome users.
Android Authority
VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and Mac
Here's how you can download the desktop version of VPN by Google One. VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and macOS PCs. The desktop version of the VPN can be installed in 22 countries. It’s available at no extra cost to Google One Premium customers with 2TB...
Gizmodo
How Apple’s ‘Ask App not to Track’ Prompt Helped TikTok's War Against Facebook
In April, 2021, Apple dropped a nuclear bomb on the world of online advertising. The company rolled out a new iPhone privacy setting called App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, that shows you, an iPhone user, a popup asking if you want to “Allow this app to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites?” You have two options: “Ask app not to track” and “Allow.” The vast majority of people pick the former, which blocks apps from collecting certain data. Behind the scenes, the change caused a radical shift in the tech landscape. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said that one setting alone cost the company an estimated $10 billion. Its stock value has plunged 70% this year. But ATT had another side effect, one that got far less attention than Meta’s troubles. Apple’s iPhone privacy setting gave TikTok a significant leg up in its fight for social media dominance.
Ars Technica
Spotify is the first to launch non-Google Android billing in the US
Google is slowly loosening its grip over billing on Google Play. In March, the company announced a pilot "User Choice Billing" plan, which would give users the option to buy things on Google Play through a third-party payment processor. In some countries, the pilot launched in September, with Google taking developer sign-ups in the European Economic Area, Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Today the feature is finally coming to the US, with Google announcing expansion to the US, Brazil, and South Africa.
NECN
Elon Musk Insults Sen. Markey After Twitter Verification Criticism
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey had strong words for Elon Musk Sunday after the new Twitter CEO responded to his concerns about changes on the site with an insult. Earlier this week, a Washington Post reporter's experiment found that an account pretending to be Markey was mistakenly labeled with a blue check as that of a "notable" person, rather than simply because it was paid for.
Android Headlines
Spotify starts testing User Choice Billing, Bumble to join soon
Spotify has started testing User Choice Billing in its Android app. It gives users the freedom to make in-app purchases using the payment service of their choice. Earlier, users were forced to use the Google Play in-app billing system on Android. For years, Google required Android developers to only offer...
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Amazon will reportedly cut 10,000 jobs as layoffs sweep the tech industry
Layoffs are sweeping tech firms from Meta to Twitter as the global economy takes a turn for the worse.
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
