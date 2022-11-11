Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight
Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.
Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad. Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Löw.
Yardbarker
Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield. Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to...
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's January transfer plans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed a desire for new signings in January.
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
West Ham vs Leicester: Both the Hammers and Foxes will try to inch closer to the Premier League’s top half ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they meet at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Leicester (14 points) are all the...
Yardbarker
Man Utd & Liverpool eye potential Spurs transfer raid as one club ponders €80m deal
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. The South Korea international has a contract with Spurs until 2025, but it may be that his future is now in some doubt as top clubs apparently circle for his signature.
Liverpool reach World Cup break grateful for Alisson’s role in damage limitation
The beard, it transpired, was not the source of Alisson’s powers. Freshly shaven, the goalkeeper allied a new look with familiar excellence on Saturday, a hat-trick of second-half saves ensuring there was no comeback from Southampton. He was praised by a defensive ally – “Alisson was outstanding again,” said Virgil van Dijk – and mocked. “I said to him, ‘You look like an American guy’, just a random guy,” the Dutchman explained.It was said with affection. Alisson goes to the World Cup as, in Van Dijk’s opinion, the best goalkeeper on the planet. They both head to Qatar as...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United
Jude Bellingham’s likely destination is either Liverpool or Manchester City. Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all hardly have a chance according to reports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Southampton live score, updates and highlights from Premier League match
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Less than a week ago, Nathan Jones was preparing to take Luton to Blackpool and Stoke. Now the Welshman is readying himself for Anfield, where he will oversee his first game as Southampton manager. Jones is not the first manager to start their Premier League career...
Yardbarker
Gerrard’s son meets Salah after Liverpool defeat Southampton
Liverpool ran out 3-1 victors over Southampton in our final game before the break in football ahead of the start of the World Cup and the team’s performance was enough for one man to ask for a picture with Mo Salah. Following his sacking from Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard...
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
Liverpool reports: Reds eyeing January swoop for Napoli star Victor Osimhen
Liverpool spent big to add Darwin Nunez to their attack during the last transfer window – could they do so again in January...?
lastwordonsports.com
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for November 12
With Newcastle United currently sitting in the top four, they invite an out-of-form Chelsea to St. James’ Park. With the World Cup break on the horizon, Graham Potter will be desperate to get one last win to turn things around. Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions for Final Game Before...
BBC
Analysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford
Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
