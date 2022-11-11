ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
The Associated Press

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad. Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Löw.
The Independent

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Leicester, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

West Ham vs Leicester: Both the Hammers and Foxes will try to inch closer to the Premier League’s top half ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they meet at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Leicester (14 points) are all the...
The Independent

Liverpool reach World Cup break grateful for Alisson’s role in damage limitation

The beard, it transpired, was not the source of Alisson’s powers. Freshly shaven, the goalkeeper allied a new look with familiar excellence on Saturday, a hat-trick of second-half saves ensuring there was no comeback from Southampton. He was praised by a defensive ally – “Alisson was outstanding again,” said Virgil van Dijk – and mocked. “I said to him, ‘You look like an American guy’, just a random guy,” the Dutchman explained.It was said with affection. Alisson goes to the World Cup as, in Van Dijk’s opinion, the best goalkeeper on the planet. They both head to Qatar as...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

E﻿ighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. U﻿nited were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Yardbarker

Gerrard’s son meets Salah after Liverpool defeat Southampton

Liverpool ran out 3-1 victors over Southampton in our final game before the break in football ahead of the start of the World Cup and the team’s performance was enough for one man to ask for a picture with Mo Salah. Following his sacking from Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard...
lastwordonsports.com

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for November 12

With Newcastle United currently sitting in the top four, they invite an out-of-form Chelsea to St. James’ Park. With the World Cup break on the horizon, Graham Potter will be desperate to get one last win to turn things around. Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions for Final Game Before...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.

