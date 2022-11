SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man convicted earlier this month for the slaying of another man near downtown Shreveport in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison. Larry Delanta Gardner Jr., 30, must spend the rest of his life in prison after the nine-woman, three man jury found him guilty Nov. 4 of second-degree murder of Bruce Randle, 55, in April 2019. Randle was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Marshall Street.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO