Broncs Fall to Braves in State Title, Finish in 2nd
The Cody Broncs took to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Friday with title aspirations on the mind but it was not meant to be as Star Valley would get the better of Cody winning the contest 14-7. The Broncs 7 points is their lowest offensive output in over 2...
2022 Wyoming High School Football State Championship Scoreboard
It's the final weekend of the 2022 high school football season. The five state championship games are being contested in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. This is the Championship Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend.
Another Rally Gives Wyoming Bronze Boot in 14-13 Win at Colorado State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Wyoming Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 MW) rallied back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colorado State Rams (2-8, 2-4 MW) by a score of 14-13 on Saturday evening in Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. It marked the fifth comeback win for the Cowboys this season. Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons connected with wide receiver Alex Brown on a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth that proved to be the winning score, as Wyoming earned the Bronze Boot for the 45th time.
Coon Carries Sheridan Past East for the 2022 4A Football Title [VIDEO]
Colson Coon ran for 248 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Sheridan Broncs to a 34-23 win over Cheyenne East in the 4A football state championship game on Saturday night in Laramie. Sheridan won its 29th state football title in school history. It’s back-to-back championships, and they have won six in the last eight seasons.
Pine Bluffs Outlasts Shoshoni for 9-Man Title, 33-27 [VIDEO]
Dalton Schaefer scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left to propel Pine Bluffs to the Class 1A 9-Man State Championship with a 33-27 win over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. The Hornets won their third football state championship in school history and the first since 2017. It...
Laramie, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Laramie. The Burlington School football team will have a game with Little Snake River Valley School on November 12, 2022, 09:00:00. The Cheyenne East High School football team will have a game with Sheridan High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
Bighorn Basin Largely Insulated from WYDOT Crew Shortages
While WYDOT is facing crew shortages throughout the state, District 5 and the Bighorn Basin have been fortunate – they’ve been able to attract qualified employees and keep them. Cody Beers, the public relations specialist for WYDOT, offers insight into some of the agency’s obstacles and goals.
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/11/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St., will be hosting Carlos Barata tonight, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Laramie County Library will be having its Kindermusik class from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on...
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
