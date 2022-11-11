ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

OBA

Baldwin County sets meeting to report public comments on growth

Dec. 1 gathering will be at the county annex in Robertsdale. Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – The county commission has compiled online surveys and in-person and virtual meetings from citizens to hear their views on how to handle unprecedented growth in the state’s fastest-growing county. Officials...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Reality Check: Prichard community may be without water soon

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.
PRICHARD, AL
OBA

Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus

Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Baldwin County brings back Christmas drive-thru light display

Stockton, Ala. – (OBA) – For the second year the Baldwin County Commission will present a Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival Nov. 28-Dec. 29 at Bicentennial Park. It will be open daily from 5-9 p.m. except for county approved holidays. Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Scooby’ behind bars for using fraudulent credit cards, selling hotel rooms: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and sell them to people, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Darryl “Scooby” Randolph, 27, was charged with scheme to defraud, scheme to defraud with communication, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Local power outage maps

(WKRG) — Whether it’s caused by severe weather or something else, when the power goes out, you want to know when it’s coming back on. Find your local power outage maps here:. Alabama Power’s outage map:. Alabama Power’s outage map shows you power outages across the...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Perch Creek Preserve work set to begin

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider awarding a nearly half-million-dollar contract that would signal the start of the Perch Creek Preserve project. “This project is the first step in preparing to transform the site into part of the Perch Creek Preserve, which will...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gingerbread Jam returns to Orange Beach Event Center on Dec. 3rd

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Annual Gingerbread Jam will crown the area’s best and most creative gingerbread creations on Dec. 3, in this competition filled with fun...and frosting. With a little Gingerbread engineering expertise, and an eye toward confection decorating, your family or business could be the next Gingerbread Jam champion. The contest will be held at the Orange Beach Event Center, located at The Wharf.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

East Canal Road lane closure scheduled Nov. 21-23

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The City of Orange Beach announced in a press release that the lane closures on Canal Road will take place next week. In an effort to eliminate impacts to school traffic, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be installing four drainage crossings in the area of construction on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the week of Thanksgiving - Nov. 21-23.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Mobile leaders discuss allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in city

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile city leaders will soon consider whether they should allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the city. An ordinance has not been introduced but council members still debated the topic at Tuesday's city council meeting after Councilman William Carroll said the mayor's office plans to introduce an ordinance next week that could pave the way for them to open.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Winter at The Wharf: Holiday season events

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the ice rink at The Wharf on Nov. 12 kicked off a holiday season at the Orange Beach destination full of holiday shopping, family fun and events. Ice Rink: featuring real ice, the ice rink at The Wharf is open through Jan. 16. Times vary by date, […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

New Pensacola recycling company to host e-Waste Collection, job fair on National Recycling Day, Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Advanced Technology Recycling, a new recycling company in Pensacola, will hold its Grand Opening in accordance with National Recycling Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. To honor the day, ATR will host a e-Waste Collection open to residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Residents can drop off certain types of electronics, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

OBA

