Southwest Ambucs turkey drive to benefit kids in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Southwest Ambucs is set to host its 15th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive in which the community can donate a turkey to feed a family in need.

Ambucs detailed that until Nov. 16, individuals can donate $100 and receive an Edes 12-14 pound smoked turkey to support Ambucs Amtryke program.

Turkeys can be picked up at an Ambucs trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery beginning on Nov. 19. Participants have the option to purchase a turkey on the Ambucs website or by calling 806-236-8888.