KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 11-14
Today’s show is brought to you by: Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, Harvard Rest Haven, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Handmade Dish Clothes $3 each or 2 for $5, Looking for: Handheld Poker Game, 402-984-3973. For sale: 5 – 3D Targets $50 - $75 each, 402-984-4568.
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by New...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’
AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
hot967.fm
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
KSNB Local4
TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal
HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
News Channel Nebraska
Pirnie inclusive playground project receives donation from Greater Grand Island Community Foundation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is boosting fundraising efforts for an inclusive playground. The nearly $67,000 dollars will go to the 27-thousand-square-foot facility Pirnie Inclusive playground, a $1.5 million playground that will be constructed at Ryder Park in Grand Island. The Greater Grand Island Community...
