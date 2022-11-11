Read full article on original website
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Thunder Rout Raptors With Wealth Spreading Offense
The Oklahoma City Thunder had eight players score in double figures on their way to a 132-113 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) will play each other on Friday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.
Indiana Pacers take down Toronto Raptors behind flawless fourth quarter play
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers want to build a culture that is upbeat and features professionalism and fight. They want to be postive when struggling and keep working hard within each game. In the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, that culture wasn't evident. The Pacers committed...
Timberwolves' skid continues in road loss to Grizzlies
KAT fouled out and Rudy Gobert was outplayed in the paint and on the glass.
The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
Oklahoma City Uses a Franchise Record of Double-Digit Scorers in Win Over Toronto
Oklahoma City notched it’s largest win of the season in a 132-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. It was a team effort for the Thunder, marking the first time in franchise history that eight players scored in double-figures. Toronto was without both Pascal Siakam and Precious...
