Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
How to preload ‘Warzone 2’ for all platforms
Though Warzone 2 players won’t be able to jump into the new battle royale until tomorrow (November 16), it’s worth downloading the game ahead of launch so that you can start playing as soon as it’s live – to that end, here’s when (and how) to preload Warzone 2.
‘Stranger Things’ final season made “Netflix executives cry” during pitch meeting
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased the show’s fifth and final season. The duo discussed their progress on the final season during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 13), where they joined by producer Shawn Levy and cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco and a virtual Millie Bobby Brown.
‘Zero Sievert’ is a ‘Stalker’-inspired gem with a brutal ‘Tarkov’ twist
From the outset, Zero Sievert sounds like a top-down Escape From Tarkov. In many ways, that’s an apt description – the aim of Cabo Studio’s shooter is to venture out into bandit-occupied territories, loot what you can, and extract alive. But scratch beneath the surface, and the...
‘Warzone 2’ and ‘Modern Warfare 2’ will share a nonlinear Battle Pass
An advert for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s Battle Pass has revealed significant changes to the system, as players will be able to influence which rewards they unlock first. As detailed in the below video, Call of Duty‘s upcoming Battle Pass will feature a non-linear...
‘Grand Theft Auto’: Rockstar Games rejected Eminem movie deal
Rockstar Games turned down an opportunity to launch a Grand Theft Audio film starring Eminem, according to a new BBC podcast. Kirk Ewing, a games industry veteran and friend of GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser, told the Bugzy Malone’s Grandest Game podcast that a Hollywood agent brought the potential deal to him.
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy
Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
‘Warhammer 40K: Darktide’ and more will join Game Pass this month
Upcoming co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and several other games are set to arrive on Game Pass later this month, Xbox has confirmed. A blog published today (November 15) has outlined eight games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout November, starting with real-time strategy Dune: Spice Wars which arrives for PC Game Pass on November 17.
‘The Walking Dead’ producer launches new game studio
The Walking Dead producer Sharon Tal Yguado has announced the launch of her new gaming studio Astrid Entertainment. Yguado partnered with AMC on the launch of The Walking Dead as a senior media executive, and also worked on The Boys and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
The Bible arrives in “kinetic novel” form on Steam
The Bible is now available on Steam, allowing users to listen to passages in audiobook form with an original soundtrack. The “digital recreation” of the historic texts, which also features trivia, is described on the Steam website as “The Bible in kinetic novel form”. The game...
PaRappa the Rapper gets an unlikely shout-out in ‘God of War: Ragnarok’
Classic PlayStation musical hero PaRappa the Rapper has had an unexpected shout-out, courtesy of an Easter egg spotted in God of War: Ragnarok. PaRappa is alluded to during a conversation between Kratos and Mimir, in an exchange shared on Twitter by user TheCardinalArts (via VGC), seen below. Not only does...
Blur tease what to expect from huge 2023 Wembley reunion gig
Blur have spoken about what to expect from their massive reunion gig at London’s Wembley stadium next summer. The Britpop icons yesterday (November 14) announced their only UK show of 2023, which takes place on Saturday, July 8, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015 and first ever at the iconic venue.
Improbable shuts down ‘Scavengers’ before it can leave early access
Scavengers, the survival shooter title from Improbable and Midwinter Entertainment, is shutting down next month – without the game ever having left early access. Scavengers, a free-to-play title from former Halo and Battlefield developers, released into early access back in April 2021. Just over a year in, however, it seems that Scavengers’ days are numbered – and that the title won’t ever be leaving early access.
‘Warzone 2’ weapon list — every gun you can use in Battle Royale mode
Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing a brand new take on the Call of Duty battle Royale formula. This time around, Warzone 2 has a renewed focus on vehicular and aquatic combat, as well as a new set of weapons to enjoy. It’s a significantly streamlined offering, which is no doubt a relief given how bloated the guns list in the first game ended up being.
