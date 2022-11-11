Read full article on original website
Vinemont man killed in overnight crash
A Vinemont man was killed in a crash just after midnight Tuesday in Cullman County.
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Kenneth Coleman Jr., 43 was fatally injured when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Coleman Jr.’s...
72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies
A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
Madison Co. school social worker identified as victim of fatal Monday crash
A Hazel Green woman has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Monday morning on Moores Mill Road, near Eakins Road, in Madison County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Kristin E. Masterski was driving a Ford Explorer and collided head-on with a Hino truck about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
Homicide victim identified after more than 20 rounds fired in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department has released new information in this homicide investigation. The BPD says the victim is identified as Brandon Carpenter, 28, of Birmingham. The police department says about 1:00 p.m., Carpenter was outside a vehicle when at least two suspects fired...
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
Alabama man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Leighton woman dies after being injured in Colbert County wreck
A Leighton woman who was injured in a crash Thursday night in Colbert County has died. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 20-year-old Destiny M. Greenwood was traveling along County Line Road, about 15 miles south of Leighton, when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and hit a utility pole.
Reward offered in Talladega County fatal shooting
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — A reward is offered for information into a recent homicide in Talladega County. According to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Talladega County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Swain Lane in the Alpine community and found a man who had been shot Saturday, Nov. 12.
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station, robbery suspect killed
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore. The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street. In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash
Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
6-year-old Alabama girl’s teacher told her to bite herself as punishment, parents claim
A 6-year-old Alabama elementary school student’s teacher told her to bite herself as a form of punishment, leading the girl’s parents to pull her from the school and report the alleged incident to police and a state agency. Gentry and Laura Halbrooks said their daughter was told to...
Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to […]
