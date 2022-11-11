Read full article on original website
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
Natalya Talks About Growing Up In The Hart Family, Compares It To Hotel California
Wrestling has more than one not dull family. The Hart family is arguably one of the most notable families in pro wrestling history. The family has produced legendary talents like Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and Jim Neidhart, while also giving us future hall of famers like Natalya. In a recent...
Colby Corino Discusses Wrestling In Deadlock Pro, Compares The Atmosphere To A 2015-2016 PWG Crowd
Colby Corino talks about the fast rising independent promotion known as Deadlock Pro. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of wrestling promotions both big and small that unfortunately went out of business. In 2021, Deadlock Pro in North Carolina was formed and they have since become one of the most popular independent promotions in the world.
WWE Tells Fightful Vince McMahon Is "Done" In Previous Roles, Won't Return Following Investigation
The special investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct is complete within WWE. The company announced that the special committee has been disbanded following the completion of the investigation. "Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs" was mentioned in the company's filling on Wednesday, which led some reading that to believe that he could possibly head back to the company.
CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans
CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
wrestlingrumors.net
And NEW! Former WWE Star Wins First World Title
He who hath the gold. Titles have been the focal point of wrestling since the sport began, as wrestlers want to be seen as the best. The easiest way to be recognized as such is to hold a big shiny belt after beating the former champion. There have been a lot of titles throughout wrestling’s history and now one of the most famous, as well as important, has changed hands.
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT
Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo On 11/11/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one drew 2.134 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.095 This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 1.970 viewers in preliminary viewership.
A-Town Way Down, Nas Drops A Hit, Usos Set a Record | Grapsody 11/12/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey, Righteous Reg, and GRAM are here for another Saturday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 12 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, and more!
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Status
Thunder Rosa remains on the mend. In a new Instagram video, Thunder Rosa is in Mexico, where she's being honored on the Tijuana Walk of Fame and carrying the AEW Women's Championship. During the video, she addressed her current status. "Shoutout to the whole AEW Women's Division, you guys are...
News On The Former Dario Cueto, Others Backstage At MLW Fightland
Fightful has learned several news and notes from MLW after Fightland. - The company is planning for more crossover with Dragon Gate on the horizon. - Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata was backstage at Fightland. - Headshrinker Samu was also backstage at Fightland. - MLW has secured a sponsorship with...
Jade Cargill To Bow Wow: You're Not Even The Main Attraction Of Your Own Concert
The banter continues between Jade Cargill and Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, turned down his advances and the two went back and forth on Twitter in a seemingly joking manner.
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
ROH Pure Championship Bout, Athena, Riho, AR Fox, More Set For 11/14 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the November 14 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/14) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin. Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen...
Jay Lethal: I'm Excited For AEW Full Gear, I Want To Show People That Jeff Jarrett Can Still Go
Jay Lethal says being part of AEW is awesome, and he's looking forward to sharing the ring with Jeff Jarrett, Darby Allin, and Sting at AEW Full Gear. Lethal had been one of ROH's top stars until the promotion announced its looming hiatus in October 2021. He subsequently signed with AEW and debuted at AEW Full Gear 2021. Since then, Lethal has been a featured member of the AEW roster. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with Allin. On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jarrett made his AEW debut by attacking Allin and aligning with Lethal. Lethal and Jarrett will team up to face Sting and Allin at AEW Full Gear on November 19.
Fightful
