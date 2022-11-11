ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team

MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
Fightful

WWE Tells Fightful Vince McMahon Is "Done" In Previous Roles, Won't Return Following Investigation

The special investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct is complete within WWE. The company announced that the special committee has been disbanded following the completion of the investigation. "Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs" was mentioned in the company's filling on Wednesday, which led some reading that to believe that he could possibly head back to the company.
Fightful

CJ Perry Comments On Miro Referencing Her On AEW TV, Says She Misses Performing In Front Of Fans

CJ Perry says she misses performing in front of wrestling fans. Perry signed with WWE in 2013, and she moved to the main roster in 2014 alongside Rusev. As Lana, she was featured on WWE TV over the next several years. Near the end of her WWE run, she frequently competed on the Raw brand until she was released in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Since then, Miro, her real-life husband, has referenced her multiple times on AEW programming, though he usually doesn't use her name.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen takes 2023 title risk after act of defiance at Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
wrestlingrumors.net

And NEW! Former WWE Star Wins First World Title

He who hath the gold. Titles have been the focal point of wrestling since the sport began, as wrestlers want to be seen as the best. The easiest way to be recognized as such is to hold a big shiny belt after beating the former champion. There have been a lot of titles throughout wrestling’s history and now one of the most famous, as well as important, has changed hands.
Fightful

A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges

If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Fightful

Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT

Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo On 11/11/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 12 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.115 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one drew 2.134 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.095 This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 1.970 viewers in preliminary viewership.
Fightful

Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Status

Thunder Rosa remains on the mend. In a new Instagram video, Thunder Rosa is in Mexico, where she's being honored on the Tijuana Walk of Fame and carrying the AEW Women's Championship. During the video, she addressed her current status. "Shoutout to the whole AEW Women's Division, you guys are...
Fightful

News On The Former Dario Cueto, Others Backstage At MLW Fightland

Fightful has learned several news and notes from MLW after Fightland. - The company is planning for more crossover with Dragon Gate on the horizon. - Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata was backstage at Fightland. - Headshrinker Samu was also backstage at Fightland. - MLW has secured a sponsorship with...
Fightful

Jade Cargill To Bow Wow: You're Not Even The Main Attraction Of Your Own Concert

The banter continues between Jade Cargill and Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, turned down his advances and the two went back and forth on Twitter in a seemingly joking manner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Fightful

The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions

On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Fightful

Jay Lethal: I'm Excited For AEW Full Gear, I Want To Show People That Jeff Jarrett Can Still Go

Jay Lethal says being part of AEW is awesome, and he's looking forward to sharing the ring with Jeff Jarrett, Darby Allin, and Sting at AEW Full Gear. Lethal had been one of ROH's top stars until the promotion announced its looming hiatus in October 2021. He subsequently signed with AEW and debuted at AEW Full Gear 2021. Since then, Lethal has been a featured member of the AEW roster. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with Allin. On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jarrett made his AEW debut by attacking Allin and aligning with Lethal. Lethal and Jarrett will team up to face Sting and Allin at AEW Full Gear on November 19.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy