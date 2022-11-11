ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe. Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release. Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by...
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges

OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Ashland holds funeral, honors life of r

ASHLAND, Neb. — The city of Ashland honored the life of its mayor Saturday afternoon. Richard Grauerholz died Friday, Nov. 4. He had served as the mayor of Ashland since 2014. Before becoming mayor, he spent 31 years as an instructor for the State of Nebraska Fire Marshal Training...
ASHLAND, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury

(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
LINCOLN, NE

