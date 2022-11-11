Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
WOWT
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe. Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release. Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by...
doniphanherald.com
City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts
In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
News Channel Nebraska
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
KSNB Local4
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
KETV.com
Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges
OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
KETV.com
Man in extremely critical condition after shooting in Midtown Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. — First responders rushed a man to a hospital while performing CPR after he was shot Sunday morning. It happened at an apartment near Park Avenue and Dewey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police said several people were taken to its headquarters for questioning. The Omaha Police...
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KETV.com
City of Ashland holds funeral, honors life of r
ASHLAND, Neb. — The city of Ashland honored the life of its mayor Saturday afternoon. Richard Grauerholz died Friday, Nov. 4. He had served as the mayor of Ashland since 2014. Before becoming mayor, he spent 31 years as an instructor for the State of Nebraska Fire Marshal Training...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
Comments / 0