South Berwick, ME

97.5 WOKQ

One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says

A Waterboro, Maine man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury aroud 2 p.m.
WATERBORO, ME
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish

CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday. Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
CORNISH, ME
whdh.com

Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
WMTW

Reported hostage situation in Harrison ends with man in custody

HARRISON, Maine — A man is expected to face charges following an incident initially reported to authorities as a hostage situation. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Friday afternoon dispatchers received a report that a man was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon...
HARRISON, ME
WMTW

Investigation ongoing after reports of overnight gunfire in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department is investigating after multiple gunshots were fired overnight. Officials say they received reports of the gunfire around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Pike Street. Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to interview a few witnesses. No one was...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
BIDDEFORD, ME
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
WCVB

Small plane crashes into New Hampshire shopping center parking lot

GILFORD, N.H. — The NTSB will investigate what caused a small plane crash to crash into a New Hampshire shopping plaza around sunset on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford.
GILFORD, NH

