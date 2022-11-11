Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury aroud 2 p.m.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish
CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday. Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: 20-year-old man arrested for carrying open container, driving 137 mph on NH highway
GREENLAND, N.H. — A man is under arrest for allegedly driving 72 mph over the speed limit on a New Hampshire highway Saturday morning. Darryl Germain, 20, of Portland, Maine, was charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail pending a court appearance on December 19th.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
WMTW
Reported hostage situation in Harrison ends with man in custody
HARRISON, Maine — A man is expected to face charges following an incident initially reported to authorities as a hostage situation. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Friday afternoon dispatchers received a report that a man was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon...
One person injured in fire that destroyed a home in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — One person suffered minor injuries during a Thursday fire that destroyed a Naples home. Around 3 p.m., crews from the Naples Fire Department were called to a residence on Gore Road for a report of a structure fire, according to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox. Crews...
manchesterinklink.com
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
WMTW
Sheriff: Waterboro shooting leaves woman injured, man dead from self-inflicted wound
WATERBORO, Maine — A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in the Lake Arrowhead community. According to York County Sheriff William King, around 2 p.m. deputies responded to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting.
Police arrest Lebanon man accused of threatening family with weapon
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — One person has been arrested following an incident in Lebanon, in which a man has been accused of threatening his family with a bladed weapon. Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Maxime Sainteloi,...
WMTW
Investigation ongoing after reports of overnight gunfire in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department is investigating after multiple gunshots were fired overnight. Officials say they received reports of the gunfire around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Pike Street. Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to interview a few witnesses. No one was...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Hundreds of Santas to Descend on Portland, Maine, for a Holiday Bar Crawl
If you enjoy dressing up for the holidays as well as having a couple of drinks, then this is for you. Imagine roaming the streets of Portland, Maine, with a bunch of other people dressed like Santa Claus, because on Saturday, December 3rd, you can. It's been some years, but...
Have You Noticed That Maine’s B&M Baked Beans Don’t Taste the Same?
About just how watery and undercooked the beans are has inspired an article in the Portland Press Herald. A common complaint is that the beans, now baked in several factories in the midwest, are watery and undercooked. One woman cooked the beans for a couple more hours just to get them softer - like they used to be.
WCVB
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire shopping center parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — The NTSB will investigate what caused a small plane crash to crash into a New Hampshire shopping plaza around sunset on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford.
Comments / 0