WECT

Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in the 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations have...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims. As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Belville suing developer of new apartments

BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
BELVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats

Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WECT

Foster care agencies report struggles when placing LGBT+ youth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having to go into foster care is often a stressful and traumatic experience for a child. Sometimes, that experience is made worse when agencies can’t find a place for them to stay. Having spent the majority of his childhood in the foster care system, Lou...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

5th annual SENC Veterans Day Parade held on Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington. Thousands of people lined 3rd Street, waving American flags and cheering as the parade made its way through downtown. The parade lasted about an hour and a half and featured more than 80 different groups of veterans. After the parade there was live music and food trucks for people to enjoy.
WILMINGTON, NC
heidibillottofood.com

The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail

Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

