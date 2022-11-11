Read full article on original website
WECT
Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in the 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations have...
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington.
WECT
“It’s wonderful:” Wilmington community honors America’s Veterans
Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. While the land is private according to property records the fact remains that the road has been utilized by the public for years.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity sees significant spike in applicants for homeownership program
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An area non-profit has seen a spike in applicants seeking homes through its program. Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said in October it received 90 requests to be considered for its homeownership program. It normally receives around 40 requests a month. Homeowner Services Manager...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WECT
First Alert Forecast: chilly and unsettled for the new work & school week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast on this Monday features big changes for the cooler across the Lower Cape Fear Region. After a chilly start in the 30s, highs in many cases will fall short of 60. Our next best chance of showers arrives Tuesday, as low pressure...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
WECT
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most...
WECT
Foster care agencies report struggles when placing LGBT+ youth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Having to go into foster care is often a stressful and traumatic experience for a child. Sometimes, that experience is made worse when agencies can’t find a place for them to stay. Having spent the majority of his childhood in the foster care system, Lou...
WECT
5th annual SENC Veterans Day Parade held on Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington. Thousands of people lined 3rd Street, waving American flags and cheering as the parade made its way through downtown. The parade lasted about an hour and a half and featured more than 80 different groups of veterans. After the parade there was live music and food trucks for people to enjoy.
heidibillottofood.com
The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
