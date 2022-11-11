ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

MinnPost

Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released

Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Mary Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney

Hennepin County's former chief public defender Mary Moriarty defeated retired judge and prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick on Tuesday in the race to become the county's next top prosecutor. With over 96% of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m., preliminary midterm election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Moriarty...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dawanna Witt to become Hennepin County's 1st Black sheriff, and 1st female sheriff too

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dawanna Witt is projected to be the next Hennepin County Sheriff, and is poised to become the first woman and Person of Color to hold the position.With nearly all votes counted in the race, Witt holds a 65-35 advantage over the other contender, Joseph Banks.The position oversees the leading law enforcement agency for the 1.2 million people in Hennepin County, and its 800 employees are in charge of court safety, the Hennepin County Jail, and investigating major crimes.This year though, the election takes place against the backdrop of the fall of Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who pleaded guilty to drunk...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing and Goodhue County election results

Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win...
RED WING, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account

(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
MINNETONKA, MN
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
