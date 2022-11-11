Read full article on original website
KARE
Coalition of Black community leaders meets with elected officials to "bridge the gap"
MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Fullman created the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative in 2017,as an effort to give people in his community a voice. Sunday afternoon at High Praise Ministries in front of over two dozen people, the group along with "We Choose Us" engaged others. "I'm here to serve...
Minnesota county at center of George Floyd protests elects first ever Black sheriff, new top prosecutor
Minnesota's Hennepin County, which saw Minneapolis-area racial justice protests since the killing of George Floyd, elected Mary Moriarty as top prosecutor and Dawanna Witt as sheriff.
fox9.com
Mary Moriarty wants to be a different kind of prosecutor for Hennepin County — how will her impact be judged?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In her campaign to be the next Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty often emphasized her plan to use a "data-driven" approach as a prosecutor. She turned to that theme in an interview after she was declared the winner and again the next day on the FOX 9 morning news.
Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released
Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
fox9.com
Minneapolis rape case charged 12 years later after DNA evidence went untested for years
Hennepin County prosecutors have filed rape charges against a Minneapolis man more than a decade after an armed attack on two women. The case file shows critical DNA evidence sat untested for years. Now, one of those alleged victims is speaking out, sharing her story of torment and frustration with the criminal justice system.
Mary Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney
Hennepin County's former chief public defender Mary Moriarty defeated retired judge and prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick on Tuesday in the race to become the county's next top prosecutor. With over 96% of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m., preliminary midterm election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Moriarty...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Minneapolis and St. Paul police report weekend homicides
St. Paul suffered its 33rd reported homicide of the year on Sunday morning, while Minneapolis saw its 74th during the day on Saturday, according to police.
Dawanna Witt to become Hennepin County's 1st Black sheriff, and 1st female sheriff too
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dawanna Witt is projected to be the next Hennepin County Sheriff, and is poised to become the first woman and Person of Color to hold the position.With nearly all votes counted in the race, Witt holds a 65-35 advantage over the other contender, Joseph Banks.The position oversees the leading law enforcement agency for the 1.2 million people in Hennepin County, and its 800 employees are in charge of court safety, the Hennepin County Jail, and investigating major crimes.This year though, the election takes place against the backdrop of the fall of Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who pleaded guilty to drunk...
Moriarty is new Hennepin County attorney; Witt the next sheriff
Voters in Hennepin County chose Mary Moriarty as their next county attorney by a wide margin Tuesday night, handing her a nearly 16 percentage point victory over opponent Martha Holton Dimick. The race was an early call in a night of slow results around the state. Moriarty declared victory in...
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
fox9.com
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing and Goodhue County election results
Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project
Entrepreneur Jesse Ross plans on opening a hub for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and women-owned businesses in North Minneapolis. The post North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project appeared first on NewsOne.
