Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread at Maryland? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Only once in Ohio State football’s series with Maryland have the Buckeyes failed to win by at least three touchdowns. That one instance, though, has some relevance this week. The Buckeyes opened as 27-point favorites for Saturday’s game in College Park, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. It is OSU’s first visit to Maryland since 2018.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
“Whipped Up Front... Too Many Creases, Too Many Seams, Too Many Loose Fits” Against Ohio State
After failing to beat Ohio State for the seventh time in his tenure, Indiana head coach Tom Allen kept most of his comments concise and critical towards his own team in wake of a 56-14 defeat. Allen obviously had a tall task attempting to deal with a Buckeye offense that...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
Urban Meyer departs FOX Big Noon Kickoff early after suffering illness
Urban Meyer was with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew during the network’s pregame coverage of Ohio State-Indiana. However, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach wasn’t at the desk with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinart during halftime of the game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Per Stone, Meyer was feeling “under the weather”, leading to his absence.
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. recipient of Armed Forces Merit Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. has been selected as the 11th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award for the work done by his foundation, The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation. The Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera sounds off on Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday
The Washington Commanders’ laundry list of rivals increased by one this offseason after they acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Because of that, fans surely took pleasure in the widespread lambasting of the Colts after they fired Frank Reich as head coach and appointed Jeff Saturday as his replacement.
Triplicate: Local bowler rolls three consecutive 300 games
Redskin Lanes attracts perfect games. Last season, the Utica bowlers’ haven produced 27 reported 300 games in bowling leagues. Through October of this season, two 300s have been reported. That all changed Nov. 7 in Monday 4x4 play, when Trent Speer rolled a triplicate … three consecutive 300 games...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
