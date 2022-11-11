ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some prices are dropping, though inflation remains high. Here's what's cheaper.

By Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

While everything may feel more expensive with annual inflation at 7.7%, not everything is.

For instance, beef prices and veal prices are down almost 4% compared to last year. That's just one of 22 spending categories the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks in its consumer price index that are costing less than last year.

But those declines barely made a dent in headline CPI since they account for a relatively small part of people's budgets and therefore carry less weight than overarching categories like food, shelter and energy.

All three groups are major culprits of inflation since they're costing more and they take up a big chunk of the average American's budget.

The BLS tracks more than 200 spending categories. And prices for the remaining 90% of categories are either higher than last year or the same.

With those caveats in mind, here are the top three items with the biggest price decreases compared to last year.

CPI report: Inflation moderates in October, but consumers won't feel much relief. Here's why.

The week in review: Crypto crash, inflation and more happened as people voted

Smartphones

Smartphones cost 23% less compared to last year.

But here's where it gets interesting: Apple's iPhone has increased in price since last year. Its newest model, the iPhone 14, has a starting price of $800 while the iPhone 13 had a starting price of $700 when it was rolled out last year.

If one of the most popular smartphones got more expensive why is the BLS saying otherwise?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkTXO_0j7Ru6QU00
Smartphones are one of the CPI categories that got cheaper. BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL, AFP via Getty Images

The way the agency measures price changes for smartphones and other forms of technology are different from how it measures, for instance, price changes for butter. That's because butter hasn't changed much over the years. So when the price goes up, it's easy for the BLS to say butter is relatively more expensive.

Meanwhile, older iPhone models are very different from the latest model for various reasons. Therefore it's inaccurate to just look at smartphones' price tags to account for price changes. Instead, the BLS makes a "quality adjustment" when new smartphone models come out.

“For example, CPI analysts have estimated the value of smartphone features such as screen resolution. So if a manufacturer provides a higher resolution screen to the latest model in their smartphone line, the CPI adds the value of additional resolution to the price of the predecessor item,” according to a post by the BLS.

Then analysts return to the older model and add back in the dollar value of the quality adjustments and compare the price to what the newer model costs.

So, the price tags of smartphones could very well be higher than last year but when taking into account the new features manufacturers added, they're relatively cheaper.

Tickets to sports games

Tickets to sports games cost 18% less compared to last year.

Last year though, demand for tickets to sporting games shot up as fans could finally attend games in-person once COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out.

So yes, tickets are cheaper but mainly because they shot up so high this time last year.

TVs

Just like with smartphones, the BLS performs quality adjustments to account for new features in the latest models. But unlike iPhones, the price tags of the latest TV models have gone down as well.

That's a result of retailers overordering TVs during the pandemic when consumers were flush with stimulus checks. But once those funds dried up, they stopped buying TVs. At the same time, inflation began to rise for everyday necessities, causing consumers to dedicate a greater portion of their budgets to those items.

Now retailers are discounting TVs, especially during the holiday season .

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can f ollow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Some prices are dropping, though inflation remains high. Here's what's cheaper.

