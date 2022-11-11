ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Mythic Quest' Season 3 on Apple TV+ Is Still as Funny and Smart as Ever

By Kayla Cobb
 4 days ago

The gaming gang’s back for Mythic Quest’ s third season. But this world is more spread out this time around. As Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have started working on their new development studio, Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Dana (Imani Hakim) have branched off to pursue their passions. Life may look different, but antics and pointed corporate commentary still abound in this latest installment.
MYTHIC QUEST : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: The screen is black as Poppy (Nicdao) says four fateful words: “And that is Hera.” The season then officially opens to an office of venture capitalists clapping as Poppy and Ian (McElhenney) beam. It’s finally happening; Poppy Li is finally getting to build the game of her dreams. It’s a scene that feels almost too good to be true. And if that’s your immediate impulse, you’re catching onto this Apple TV+ gem.

The Gist: After Season 2’s character-scattering finale, “Across the Universe” is all about getting the gang back together. But before we get into this first episode, let’s do a quick recap.

Last season ended with Poppy and Ian leaving Mythic Quest to start their own gaming company, Grimpop. Rachel (Burch) and Dana (Hakim) both went back to school, for storytelling and game development respectively. Brad (Danny Pudi) was arrested for insider trading. C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham) left to tour the world. That means only David (David Hornsby), Jo (Jesse Ennis), and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) are still plugging away at MQ.

Season 3 opens with all of our favorites seemingly on top. The keyword here is “seemingly.” Though Ian and Poppy basically have a blank check to create whatever game they want, they’re still bickering. Rachel and Dana are struggling with their long distance relationship. Carol has a fancy new job that’s driving her insane. David’s still insecure, and Jo is still trying to make her job as his assistant greater than it is. Brad may be free from prison, but he can only return to MQ as a janitor.

In this first episode, everyone is wrapped up in their own worlds. The only thing tying them all together is the dread they share for C.W.’s impending party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ssl2c_0j7Ru10r00
Photo: Apple TV+

Our Take: It’s difficult to write a workplace comedy that truly allows characters to grow. The easiest jokes come from everyone suffering together, and once anyone moves on from that common corporate ground, the very fabric of these shows threatens to fray. Yet in its first two episodes, Mythic Quest manages to make this transition work.

By now, the series has established its central characters so fully that it trusts viewers will be happy to follow them anywhere. In fact, in this world full of ambitious egomaniacs, this transition away from MQ feels almost inevitable. It also allows the series’ consistently sharp wit to explore new problems. How will Poppy and David handle the pressure when they have no one to blame but themselves? Can Ian set aside his massive ego to let his partner take charge? How will Rachel and Dana manage now that they’re actively trying to pursue their dreams rather than sitting on the sidelines?

Mythic Quest has always had a knack for satirizing the headaches and unexpected triumphs of the modern workplace. Its willingness to completely shift formats in Season 3 proves that talent is still strong. The bottom line? Mythic Quest is as funny and insightful as ever.

Sex and Skin: None. C’mon, this is a workplace.

Parting Shot: In the final moments of “Across the Universe” it’s revealed that C.W.’s party was actually a memorial service for the sci-fi author. After receiving an “unfortunate prognosis”, C.W. took his own life and arranged to have his ashes shot into space. Instantly, the complaints from his former co-workers stopped and instead they remembered the good times they had with their late friend.

As Poppy and Ian left, David suggested that they hang out more often. Hesitantly, both of them agreed, the weight of their history and diverging paths heavy on their shoulders. Ian and Poppy then entered the elevator only to emerge in their new office seconds later. After all of this tension, Mythic Quest and Grimpop are in the same building.

Sleeper Star: Naomi Ekperigin, now is your time to shine. Carol, the constantly annoyed HR head, has always been a standout in this show. But this season she’s getting the main cast treatment she’s always deserved.

Most Pilot-y Line: Sorry Rachel, you’re up. Turning a speeding ticket into a full ordeal because you spoke “a little truth to power” is so predictable, it’s insufferable. But that is sort of Rachel’s brand…

Our Call: STREAM IT. Mythic Quest remains not only one of the smartest workplace comedies around but one of the funniest shows on TV.

