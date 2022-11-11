ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Destiny is looking for a family to play Mario Kart with

By Bill Fitzgerald
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 12-year-old Destiny, who is friendly and outgoing.

She enjoys playing games, reading and going to church.

Destiny is a good student, independent and has strong opinions.

"I'm actually pretty smart. Back in my very first school I would have straight A's, A's and B's. And if you got A's and B's, we had this little ice cream shop, and if you had good scores, you could get one free ice cream," said Destiny.

She makes friends easily and loves animals, and trips to the zoo.

"I want to be like an animal rescue worker where the animals are like on the streets, or animals that are not taken care of. I'm wanting to take care of."

She has written two stories and would love her forever family to play Mario Kart together.

She has a good idea what that family will look like. "A caring mom, a fun dad. A non-annoying little brother, and a caring sister."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts .

A Hand to Hold

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

