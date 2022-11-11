CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Harvard Medical School reports that, on average, men are dying five years earlier than women - mostly from diseases that can be easily prevented. According to Dr. Imran Shaike, doctor of sleep, internal, and obesity medicine at Quincy Medical Group, both testicular and prostate cancers are being found in approximately 10.8 million men worldwide – both of which can be life-threatening if gone unnoticed.

