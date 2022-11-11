Read full article on original website
The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with 'biggest Christmas event in Texas'
In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off Thursday, November 10, in San Antonio.Just under a two-hour drive from Central Austin, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the...
NASA confirms stunning discovery of Space Shuttle Challenger artifact
A TV documentary crew has just made a startling discovery linked to one of the American space program's greatest tragedies, one that deeply resonated here in Texas. Divers off the east coast of Florida have found an artifact underwater that NASA confirms is debris from the space shuttle Challenger. While searching for wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft, documentary divers noticed a large object covered partially by sand on the seafloor, one that was clearly crafted by humans. The team contacted NASA after analyzing the proximity to the Florida Space Coast, the item’s modern construction, and presence...
Texas flip-flop brand Hari Mari steps into brave new world of women's boots
Texas footwear brand Hari Mari has arrived to help women transition the closet from flip-flop season to boot season.The premium, Dallas-based brand known for its comfy, celeb-favorite flops has just launched its first ever women's boot. Called the Hari Mari "Midland," it's described as "a versatile women’s Chelsea boot constructed with premium suede, soft-squeeze foam midsoles, and generous goring to allow for easy slip-on, slip-off access."The boots also include dual-density memory foam inserts that provide the "immediate, out-of-the-box comfort" that Hari Mari prides itself on.“Our female sandal customer asked and we listened,” says Hari Mari Founder, Lila Stewart, in a...
Texas voters re-elect Abbott, Patrick, and more of the same in mid-term election
Texans maintained the status quo in the November 8 mid-term election, re-electing Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton by similar majorities. Results of all elections can be found at results.texas-election.com/races. Abbott won by 55.11 percent, with a tally of 4,335,425 votes, while runner-up Beto O'Rourke earned 43.52 percent or 3,424,074 votes. Patrick garnered 54.08 percent or 4,216,864 votes, against Democratic challenger Mike Collier, who earned 43.18 percent with 3,367,033 votes. Paxton trailed with 53.75 percent or 4,178,494 votes, against runner-up Rochelle Mercedes Garza, who got 43.36 percent or 3,371,361 votes. Sid Miller was re-elected Commissioner of Agriculture with 46.63...
Medical cannabis is legal in Texas — here's everything you need to know.
For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis offers a life-changing solution for alleviating many symptoms associated with medical conditions. Medical cannabis is already legal in Texas for over 150 conditions. In fact, Houston’s first permanent medical cannabis pickup location opened this year.But how does the program work, what are the current laws, and who qualifies for medical cannabis? Here, we’ll break down the basics of hemp products and medical cannabis in Texas.In 2015, Texas passed the Compassionate Use Act. This law allowed for the first legal use of medical cannabis in the state for patients living with intractable epilepsy.The bill...
Head out on a fall haul in a luxe RV to experience the Hill Country
It’s the season of tailgates and football, parties and potlucks, changing leaves and twinkling lights — and, of course, pumpkin spice.But these last two months of the year in Texas are also prime time for getting back in touch with nature after a long, hot summer.Reward yourself for surviving the swelter with the ultimate Hill Country glamping getaway. And don’t you worry if that Instagrammable teepee or yurt you’ve hearted is all booked up. There’s another way to make a resy at any of mother nature’s Texas gems: via luxury RV.This transportable luxe accommodation means you can road-trip it to...
Shania Twain rides into Texas to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Good news for Texans: Shania Twain is coming to the Lone Star State. Bad news for Austinites: you'll have to head to Dallas or Houston to catch her. The country music star's expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour will head to Dallas on July 21, 2023, and Houston on July 22, 2023.The Texas dates are the last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the...
Award-winning chef takes Texans on guided culinary adventures of Europe in 2023
Good news for Texans who have been enviously binge-watching From Scratch lately: One of San Antonio's best chefs is inviting you along on a delicious, food-filled adventure through Europe next year. Founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group (which includes Tim the Girl Catering, The Good Kind restaurant, and the Ivy Hall Events venue), chef Tim McDiarmid is hosting two curated trips in summer 2023.Born in British Columbia, McDiarmid is a James Beard Fellow (2019) and former Chopped competitor who got her start in New York City, where she worked in restaurants for over 20 years before moving with her...
San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition
As Glinda the Good Witch says in the iconic Wicked opening, let us "rejoiceify" with the McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit — Something Wicked/Susan Hilferty Costumes. Hilferty is the costume design mastermind behind the Tony Award-winning costumes in the hit Broadway musical, from Glinda's resplendent blue ballgown to Elphaba's magical finale dress. They're just two of the incredible array of Hilferty costumes currently on display at the McNay. Other costumes spotted were vibrant Ozian outfits, Glinda's pink 'Popular' dress, the Wizard's green suit, and more.McNay guests can also immerse themselves in the worlds of other musicals Hilferty has designed costumes...
Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023
The pandemic took a toll on pretty much every industry, especially food and travel. But some destinations suffered less than others: Big Bend National Park out in far west Texas became a hot spot for road trippers from Texas and beyond. To that end, National Geographic Travel included the vast natural wonder in its recent Best of the World 2023 list.The annual list rounds up 25 global destinations "under the radar, ahead of the curve, and ready for you to start exploring," according to the article. National Geographic editors frame the list within five categories: Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and...
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report
International homebuyers seeking an abode in the U.S. still have their sights set on Texas, according to a new report. The Texas International Homebuyers Report, released this month by Texas Realtors, shows that Texas remains the third hottest U.S. destination for international homebuyers. The Lone Star State comes in behind Florida and California, just like in years past. From April 2021-March 2022, 7,888 Texas homes were purchased by buyers from outside the U.S., accounting for 8 percent of the country's international home purchases. No. 1 Florida, meanwhile, accounted for 24 percent of purchases, with No. 2 California at 11 percent.In...
H-E-B scoops new Spurs-inspired ice cream flavor to honor 50 years of the team
H-E-B is celebrating 50 years of the San Antonio Spurs with something sweet. Along with a new, limited-time Spurs Creamy Creations flavor (chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate rice crispy crunchies and a chocolate swirl), the supermarket brand is also launching an equally sweet sweepstakes to score custom sneakers, courtside Spurs seats, a year supply of ice cream, and more.Coming in half-gallon and pint sizes, the Spurs Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch will be available throughout South and Central Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and the surrounding areas. Made in San Antonio, the flavor is part of...
IKEA to test-drive robot deliveries between 2 Texas stores
A California-based, self-driving trucking company is partnering with IKEA to pilot autonomous freight deliveries in Texas.Kodiak Robotics and IKEA has agreed on a pilot program that will transport IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, near Houston, and the IKEA Store in Frisco."We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation," says Dariusz Mroczek, category area transport manager of IKEA Supply Chain Operations, in a news release. "Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put the...
Early voting begins October 24 for November 8 election in Texas
Election day is November 8, 2022, but early voting starts Monday, October 24 and runs through November 4. Texans will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, agricultural commissioner, and land commissioner, among other slots.In the race for Governor between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, Abbott has so far led in polls, but an October poll by Beacon Research shows the gap narrowing to 2 percent.O'Rourke has received endorsements from top Texas newspapers Houston Chronicle and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, as well as Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Harry Styles. Abbott received an endorsement from bottom Texas...
