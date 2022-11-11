ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Were Especially Cruel in ‘The Great British Baking Show’ “Patisserie Week”

By Meghan O'Keefe
 4 days ago

I know I’m not the first person to call out The Great British Baking Show judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for their cruel Technical Challenges or mean critiques, but the pair was particularly pernicious during “Patisserie Week.” The semi-finals of any Great British Baking Show season is tough, but this season felt bizarrely torturous. The “vertical pastry” Technical Challenge was more of a riddle than baking brief and Paul and Prue’s strange decision to talk smack about the bakers while they were still baking bordered on bullying.

Since when do Paul and Prue offer side commentary like Statler and Waldorf ? And what was with that tricky Technical designed to trip up the bakers? There’s no other way to slice it, but Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were especially cruel and catty during The Great British Baking Show “Patisserie Week.”

Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show has had something of a rough year. The bakers are still ambassadors of all that is good, sweet, and inspiring about humanity. It’s the rest of the show that seems to have lost its purity of purpose. We’ve seen week after week of baffling challenges, Paul literally showing favoritism to certain bakers, and now we have the insanity that was Paul and Prue’s “peanut gallery.”

What do I mean by that? Well, usually Paul and Prue will circle around the tent while the bakers are working on their Signature and Showstopper Challenges. They’ll get an idea of the bakers’ plans, offer commentary that points out potential stumbling blocks, but no solutions. They wish everyone luck and then stand on the sidelines. This week, however, they perched themselves in the tent and devoted two whole segments to offering incredibly biased commentary on what the remaining bakers — Abdul, Janusz, Sandro, and Syabira — were doing. It was weird! To watch Paul and Prue were gossiping about the bakers as they were baking made me feel like they’d already made up their minds about who was Star Baker and who was going home.

Weirdly, the show confirmed that. Look, I’ve sat through many, many hours of The Great British Baking Show . I remember when it was on PBS and then Prime Video. I was best friends — in my imagination — with Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. I can still recall the taste of strawberries. (No wait, that last part is from The Lord of the Rings ). My point is I’ve watched a lot of Bake Off and I can’t ever recall an episode where the judges just seemed to pick the winners and losers before the Showstopper Challenge even began. But that happened this week.

Before every Showstopper Challenge, the hosts ask the judges which bakers are doing well and which could be in trouble. This is normal. What’s not normal is that Paul and Prue seemed already pretty damn sure that Abdul and Syabira would be on top and Janusz and Sandro on the bottom. Noel attempted to save face with the good old line,  “So it all comes down to the Showstopper,” but Paul and Prue weren’t actually suggesting that. They were literally like, “Well, Star Baker is between Adbul and Syabira, and we’ll just flip a coin for who’s going home.”

Maybe the bakers this year truly are that predictable, but the sanctity of The Great British Baking Show is tied to what Syabira says every episode: every week is a blank slate. Every challenge is a blank slate! Just this season we’ve watched struggling bakers save their skins with a fabulous Showstopper. (I’m looking at you, Dawn!) So what gives? Are Paul and Prue over their gigs?

Seriously, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith seem simultaneously as disinterested in encouraging the bakers to learn as they are obsessed with torturous Technicals that make no sense. I suppose I should be thankful that Prue didn’t ask the bakers to make homemade toaster strudels for their patisserie challenge, but the vertical tart was less about baking technique and more about who could make sense of the Mensa-esque instructions. Is this an architecture competition? A logic puzzle fight? Or The Great British Baking Show?

Between their snarky side comments, trolling Technical Challenge, and clear favoritism, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith might need an intervention before next season of The Great British Baking Show . I have no faith that they somehow course corrected their awful behavior in time for next week’s finale.

