spectrumnews1.com
Pediatric stroke survivor provides care at Cincinnati Children's Hospital
CINCINNATI — David Moskowitz said he has mixed emotions when it comes to sharing his journey over the past four years. “It allowed me to grow as a person but was definitely a tough time in my life,” said Moskowitz, about his battle with pediatric cancer. But it...
WCPO
'She was dying': Teen returns to UC Medical Center to take senior photos with doctors who saved her life
CINCINNATI — Madi Smith was just 17 when she found out she might only have days left to live. "I felt like I was having contractions," she said. "Extreme, like sharp pain within my lower belly." At the time, Smith was only four or five months pregnant. Doctors at...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
Missing Adult Alert issued for 81-year-old Middletown man
MIDDLETOWN — A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Middletown Police Department. Police said at Saturday at 1 p.m. Jasper Thomas, 81, drove away from his Middletown home and has not returned. Thomas is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, bald with brown...
Fox 19
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
oxfordobserver.org
Miami anthropology major dies in dorm
No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
Fox 19
15-year-old pedestrian killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 a.m. near Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials say. The teen was taken via ambulance to Mercy...
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
WLWT 5
Deputies: 15-year-old dies after being hit by car on Clough Pike early Monday
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 8400 block of Clough Pike early Monday morning. Deputies say the 15-year-old was found in the roadway of Clough Pike just before 1 a.m. Officials say the vehicle,...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
oxfordobserver.org
Police reports overdose, death
Oxford police reported one drug overdose, a catalytic converter theft, and the death of an unresponsive female last week. Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn on College Corner Pike the morning of Nov. 4 for a suspected drug overdose. The subject was conscious upon arrival and transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. Suspected crystal meth was collected at the scene by Police.
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
dayton.com
Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests
Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
WLWT 5
Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley
OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
