Butler County, OH

oxfordobserver.org

Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation

One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Miami anthropology major dies in dorm

No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Police reports overdose, death

Oxford police reported one drug overdose, a catalytic converter theft, and the death of an unresponsive female last week. Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn on College Corner Pike the morning of Nov. 4 for a suspected drug overdose. The subject was conscious upon arrival and transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. Suspected crystal meth was collected at the scene by Police.
dayton.com

Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley

OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH

