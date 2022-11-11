Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.

As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.

Lucy’s owners are now offering a $1,000 reward to the person providing information leading to the arrest.

Anyone wishing to donate to the reward fund can do so through the First Interstate Bank in Hartford. If no arrests are made, the money will go to the Sioux Falls Humane society.

