Hartford, SD

Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case

By Mitch Klein
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.

As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.

Lucy’s owners are now offering a $1,000 reward to the person providing information leading to the arrest.

Anyone wishing to donate to the reward fund can do so through the First Interstate Bank in Hartford. If no arrests are made, the money will go to the Sioux Falls Humane society.

pam rederth
2d ago

so sorry for your loss, I cannot understand why some people are so awful. I had a min pin for 16 years that passed away 1 1/2 years ago and I still cry. I hope you find the culprit.🙏🌹😇

