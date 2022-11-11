Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.Family dog shot, killed in South Dakota
Lucy’s owners are now offering a $1,000 reward to the person providing information leading to the arrest.
Anyone wishing to donate to the reward fund can do so through the First Interstate Bank in Hartford. If no arrests are made, the money will go to the Sioux Falls Humane society.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 8