Gallagher, Comedian Known For Watermelon Smashing, Dead at 76

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty

Comedian Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., known as Gallagher, has died in hospice care. He was 76.

Per TMZ, Gallagher’s manager confirmed that he died of “massive organ failure” today in the Palm Springs area.

In a statement, the manager said, “Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story.”

Prior to his death, Gallagher was in poor health and had suffered multiple heart attacks while in the public eye. During a show in Rochester, Minnesota in 2011, the comedian collapsed during his signature Sledge-O-Matic routine and was rushed to the hospital. Later, the incident was confirmed as a minor heart attack. Then in 2016, he was put in a medically induced coma following a heart attack at a Texas bar, prior to performing.

The comedian rose to fame while performing on The Tonight Show, which was, at the time, hosted by Johnny Carson. He went on to do sixteen comedy specials, airing on HBO, Comedy Central, and Showtime, from 1981 to 2000. Select titles include, Gallagher: Stuck in the Sixties, Gallagher: The Maddest, Gallagher: Over Your Head, and Gallagher: Overboard. These specials earned Gallagher four CableACE nominations and one win, which was an honor presented by the National Cable Television Association from 1978 to 1997, in competition with the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The stand-up comedian was best known for his prop comedy, with his most popular routine being the Sledge-O-Matic. This act featured Gallagher smashing watermelons, apples, and other objects with a large wooden mallet. In 2012, the infamous routine was used in a GEICO commercial.

Gallagher was honored by Comedy Central in 2004 as one of the 100 Greatest Comedians of All Time.

Most recently, he was portrayed in the “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, by Paul F. Tompkins.

