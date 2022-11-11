Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
Look: Veteran Golfer Is Furious With Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has made it clear where he stands on LIV Golf, as the longtime PGA Tour star has spoken out on his opposition to the Saudi-backed tour. Not everyone in LIV Golf is happy with Woods for his comments. While most golfers adore Tiger Woods, one veteran golfer, Pat...
Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay
On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life...
Gisele Bundchen's Camp Responds To The Dating Rumors
Gisele Bundchen was spotted on an apparent dinner date in Costa Rica over the weekend with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. According to the New York Post's Page Six, Bundchen "grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas" with Valente, his pal and her two children from her previous marriage to Tom Brady.
Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Dick Vitale
Later tonight, ESPN will dominate the airwaves as college basketball takes center stage. Kentucky faces off against Michigan State with Kansas and Duke following that contest. On the call for tonight's slate of games will be beloved college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. Just a day before the action kicks off,...
NASCAR Fans Make Opinion On 2022 Season Extremely Clear
2019 — 56% Others chimed in about why that might be. "It was a great year in the sense that Xfinity delivered every week, cup delivered more weeks than not, and I actually think the truck series was 3/3 in my rankings this year. I’m excited to see the changes to the cup car for next year, racing can get even better," a fan said.
Legendary UFC Star Has Reportedly Died At 38
A legendary UFC star has tragically died at the age of 38 on Sunday afternoon. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, one of the most-talented fighters in UFC history, has died following a lengthy battle with an illness this weekend. "Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old....
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Rumored Top 2 Teams
With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly approaching a clear injury status, rumors regarding his potential free agency decision are swirling around the NFL. Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the highly-sought-after free agent. But according to Beckham's former high school coach, Nelson Stewart, two teams stand above the rest.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Text Message Screenshot
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a private text from Tom Brady on social media this week. He received this message in May of 2021. Brady briefly played with Brown on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the text that was leaked, the seven-time Super Bowl champion expressed his concern over the path that Brown was going down.
Elon Musk gives Twitter staff two days to agree to ‘hardcore work’ – or be fired
EMPLOYEES at Twitter have now been given an ultimatum by Elon Musk if they want to keep a future with the social media company. The billionaire's recent acquisition of Twitter has already caused notable changes within the company. This has included mass layoffs of staff and a strict crackdown on...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
651K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0