My Twitter account was suspended after I tweeted the protocol for medication abortion. They said I was 'promoting self-harm.'
I opened Twitter last week to find my account suspended for tweeting the medication-abortion protocol using mifepristone and misoprostol.
Chris Evans Has Been Dating Alba Baptista for ‘Over a Year’
America's “Sexiest Man Alive” is taken. Chris Evans, 41, has been quietly dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista for “over a year,” People reports. “It's serious,” a source told the outlet. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”
Kylie Jenner Dares to Wear Puddle Pants in New York
New York City is a lot of things—a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut—but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced and, therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city today wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Bruce Springsteen Reveals What His Granddaughter Isn't Allowed to Call Him
The 73-year-old welcomed his first grandchild to the world this year and even though she's not talking yet, he's adamant on what he doesn't want to be called.
John Oliver Goes There In Relentless Takedown Of British Royal Family
The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" wondered why the monarchy even exists.
Kylie Jenner Dug into the ’90s Archives for This Sheer Body-Con Gown
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? On November 7, at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Musk to remaining Twitter staff: Go "hardcore" or leave
Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and has asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email sent by the company's new owner to its remaining staff
Lindsay Lohan Caps Her Comeback With a Sheer Valentino Gown
In 2022 red-carpet fashion law states that at least one element of one’s gown must be partially or totally see-through—ideally in an area of the body that you’d usually keep covered up. Any questions regarding this policy should be referred to Lindsay Lohan in this sheer illusion Valentino sheath, which she wore to the fan screening of her Netflix Christmas movie Falling for Christmas in New York City.
Is Emily Ratajkowski Dating Pete Davidson?
Societal collapse is upon us, maybe. Model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Pete Davidson might be a thing now. EmRata, who separated from her (allegedly) cheating husband in August and has (allegedly) been dating Brad Pitt, is now the subject of another celeb dating rumor. Per the unreliable but occasionally correct celeb gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, EmRata is (allegedly) dating Pete Davidson, the former SNL star who is fresh out of a very public relationship with Kim Kardashian. Davidson's relationship with Kardashian came to an unsurprising end in August. The celebrity dating pool gets smaller and smaller with each passing day.
Katie Holmes Did a Modern, Sexy Take on the Flapper Dress
At Monday night's 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
People Are Sharing The Wildest, Coolest, And Weirdest Things They’ve Found In School Yearbooks, And Wow, Wow, WOW
*cue "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day*
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Rihanna Calls Latest Savage x Fenty Show ‘Obnoxious’—But Not for the Reason You Think
Rihanna and her critics may agree on one thing. During a recent red-carpet event for her upcoming Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4, which hits Amazon Prime on November 9, Rihanna described the fashion spectacle as “obnoxious”—though not for the reason others might. “Oh, this show is obnoxious,” she told one reporter with a laugh, per InStyle. “This one takes the cake. THIS is going to be the show to beat.”
Will Smith Sets Out on Quest for Freedom in ‘Emancipation’ Trailer
Will Smith evades cold-blooded hunters and treacherous Louisiana swamps to win his freedom in the trailer for the Apple slavery drama Emancipation, which dropped on Wednesday. The Antoine Fuqua film tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, that is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly‘s July 4 issue and became indisputable proof of the inhumanity of slavery in America. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Emancipation' Director Defends Release of Will Smith Film After Oscars Slap: "More Important Than One Bad Moment"Sidney Poitier to Receive...
Lindsay Lohan Poses for the Paps in Colorful Patchwork
Okay, I've said this before, but this time I mean it. Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! I mean, just look at this angel in her chic little Mondrian-adjacent print suit, posing for the paps in New York City with that mile-wide smile. So colorful! So fresh! So bold! If I'm keeping it 100 with you, I’d have serious misgivings about this ’fit on literally anyone else. But on Lohan, I’m so happy to see her that I don't care.
Meghan Markle Cast Her Vote…for Style
Sorry, Britain. We won the Revolutionary War and Meghan Markle stole your prince to boot. That's right, Democracy rules; monarchy drools. Yes, I'm aware people vote in the UK. But we did it first and better. U-S-A! U-S-A! To encourage her fellow Americans to GOTV this midterm election, the Duchess...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
I visited my local bookstore this past weekend, and I can tell you that holiday shopping has officially begun, regardless of how you feel about it. If you have people on your gift list you want to get books for, you might be interested in knowing what the big buzzy books of the moment are. It’s not always easy to tell, though. Every bestseller list uses its own criteria and data, and Amazon won’t share its numbers with anyone else.
Selena Gomez Comments Amid Rumored Feud With Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez appears to have fallen out with her friend Francia Raisa, and their troubles were broadcast on social media over the weekend. The pair had been close friends for over 10 years; the How I Met Your Father actress even donated her kidney to Gomez, which she needed due to complications from lupus, back in 2017.
