Voice of OC

WFAE

On Veterans Day, here are stories that honor heroes and homecoming

We dug into the NPR Books archives to find stories of combat and coping. Scroll down to explore novels, memoirs and poetry by veterans, as well as chronicles of war and returning from war — both historical and present day:. 'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated...
WINKNEWS.com

WWII veteran, turning 100 on Saturday, honored at pinning ceremony

Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who spent part of their lives in the armed forces, which is exactly what Avow Hospice is doing. Pins and certificates that show gratitude to the people who risked their lives for our freedom. Avow’s mission is to honor veterans every day...
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Star

Vietnam veteran shares war experience

Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military

Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were.   There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day

As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Smithonian

How This WWII Flag Fulfilled a General’s Dying Wish

Unassuming at first glance, a U.S. flag that recently joined our museum's collection brings together the remarkable stories of two U.S. soldiers. Private Joseph O. “Jose” Quintero struggled to create the flag in secret while held as a prisoner of war (POW) during World War II. Later, Lt. Gen. Edward D. Baca became the same flag's guardian, carrying it around the world to honor the memory of Quintero and his fellow veterans.
TEXAS STATE
The Oklahoman

After 70 years, Oklahoma Korean War soldier is honored for his bravery

It took 70 years, but this fall, Thomas Dawayne Miller got the kind of “Thank you for your service” that such a heroic Oklahoman truly deserved.   His story had long ago faded into the distant past for almost everyone. But now it will live on permanently on exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center — and in the hearts and minds of everyone who attended the 2022 Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Banquet in October, a couple of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
historynet.com

When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II

Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
MARYLAND STATE
