Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
On Veterans Day, here are stories that honor heroes and homecoming
We dug into the NPR Books archives to find stories of combat and coping. Scroll down to explore novels, memoirs and poetry by veterans, as well as chronicles of war and returning from war — both historical and present day:. 'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated...
KLEWTV
Marine shares his story of service, sacrifice and strength this Veterans Day
(TND) — Millions of Americans have served in the armed forces, but it’s still a small and special group of our friends, family and neighbors who have stepped up to defend our freedoms. Less than 10% of the adult population in the U.S. are veterans. On this Veterans...
WINKNEWS.com
WWII veteran, turning 100 on Saturday, honored at pinning ceremony
Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who spent part of their lives in the armed forces, which is exactly what Avow Hospice is doing. Pins and certificates that show gratitude to the people who risked their lives for our freedom. Avow’s mission is to honor veterans every day...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life
The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since. McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of Midway
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II. On Dec. 8, Gene Hodges, age 18, made a decision that would alter the course of his life. “I wound up down at a recruiting station,” he said. “I thought – if I don’t get […]
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Smithonian
How This WWII Flag Fulfilled a General’s Dying Wish
Unassuming at first glance, a U.S. flag that recently joined our museum's collection brings together the remarkable stories of two U.S. soldiers. Private Joseph O. “Jose” Quintero struggled to create the flag in secret while held as a prisoner of war (POW) during World War II. Later, Lt. Gen. Edward D. Baca became the same flag's guardian, carrying it around the world to honor the memory of Quintero and his fellow veterans.
After 70 years, Oklahoma Korean War soldier is honored for his bravery
It took 70 years, but this fall, Thomas Dawayne Miller got the kind of “Thank you for your service” that such a heroic Oklahoman truly deserved. His story had long ago faded into the distant past for almost everyone. But now it will live on permanently on exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center — and in the hearts and minds of everyone who attended the 2022 Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Banquet in October, a couple of...
historynet.com
When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II
Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
Meet the American who inspired the nation in two world wars: Christian soldier Sgt. Alvin York
Christian soldier Sergeant Alvin York inspired Americans and the most hardened military men of Europe with his incredible exploits in World War I. He also inspired the WWII generation.
'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip
As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
Voice of OC
