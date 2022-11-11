Rain exits, clouds linger, and the colder weather is here to stay a while. Check the video forecast for the latest. Birmingham recorded 0.79” of rain Tuesday; that’s the only the fourth time more than a half-inch of rain fell at one time since September First! Drier, colder air takes over for Wednesday, but it may take some time to get the sunshine back.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO