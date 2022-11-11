Read full article on original website
thebamabuzz.com
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]
Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Bham Now
Now the News: 12 new businesses open in Birmingham, YMCA closing its 4th Ave location + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’re kicking off a new week with all of the latest happenings, including some exciting new businesses, a new jazz lounge and Alabama’s first downhill mountain biking park. Keep reading for all the deets. 12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love. Birmingham is...
wvtm13.com
Arctic blast surging into Alabama this week
Rain exits, clouds linger, and the colder weather is here to stay a while. Check the video forecast for the latest. Birmingham recorded 0.79” of rain Tuesday; that’s the only the fourth time more than a half-inch of rain fell at one time since September First! Drier, colder air takes over for Wednesday, but it may take some time to get the sunshine back.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
Bham Now
10 awesome locations to go mountain biking in Birmingham
Get ready to bike—Birmingham is home to some of the best mountain biking trails around. Grab your helmet and gear up because we have the ultimate guide to where you can ride around town. 1. RideBHM. Starting the list off strong we have RideBHM, Alabama’s first-ever downhill mountain biking...
wvtm13.com
Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham
Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
wvtm13.com
Crews battling large fire in Mountain Brook Village
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Homewood, and Birmingham fire crews are working to put out a large fire in Mountain Brook Village. Fire crews responded to a fire in the Ray and Poyner Realtors building off of Cahaba Road around 2:30 Wednesday morning. This is a developing...
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
