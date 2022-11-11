ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Arctic blast surging into Alabama this week

Rain exits, clouds linger, and the colder weather is here to stay a while. Check the video forecast for the latest. Birmingham recorded 0.79” of rain Tuesday; that’s the only the fourth time more than a half-inch of rain fell at one time since September First! Drier, colder air takes over for Wednesday, but it may take some time to get the sunshine back.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 awesome locations to go mountain biking in Birmingham

Get ready to bike—Birmingham is home to some of the best mountain biking trails around. Grab your helmet and gear up because we have the ultimate guide to where you can ride around town. 1. RideBHM. Starting the list off strong we have RideBHM, Alabama’s first-ever downhill mountain biking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
PELHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham

Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama

You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Crews battling large fire in Mountain Brook Village

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Homewood, and Birmingham fire crews are working to put out a large fire in Mountain Brook Village. Fire crews responded to a fire in the Ray and Poyner Realtors building off of Cahaba Road around 2:30 Wednesday morning. This is a developing...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy